WASHINGTON (AP) – A divided Supreme Court on Monday authorized the Trump administration to implement a policy linking the use of public benefits to the possibility for immigrants to become permanent residents.

The new policy can be used to deny immigrants green cards on their use of public benefits, including Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers, as well as other factors.

The judges ‘order was made by 5 votes to 4 and overturned a decision by the United States’ 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that had maintained a national grip on the policy following the prosecutions that had been brought. against her.

The four liberal judges of the Court, Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, allegedly prevented the policy from taking effect.

The federal courts of appeal in San Francisco and Richmond, Virginia, had previously quashed court decisions against the policy. An injunction in Illinois remains in effect, but only applies to that state.

The lawsuits will continue, but immigrants who apply for permanent residence must now show that they would not be public charges or charges for the country.

The new policy greatly expands the factors that would be taken into account in making this decision, and if it is decided that immigrants could potentially become public offices at any time in the future, this legal residency could be denied.

About 544,000 people apply for green cards each year. According to the Government, 382,000 belong to categories which would subject them to re-examination.

Immigrants represent a small portion of those receiving public benefits, as many are not eligible to receive them because of their immigration status.

