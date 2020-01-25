advertisement

President Donald Trump’s lawyers have told his impeachment proceedings against the Senate that Democrats’ efforts to dismiss the president could be a dangerous precedent in an election year.

Pat Cipollone, chief of the White House defense team, told the senators that they would deny voters the right to express their views on Trump in the November 3 presidential election if they found him guilty and now ousted him.

In just the third impeachment lawsuit against the President in US history earlier this week, Democrats argued that Trump should be removed to encourage Ukraine to interfere in the elections.

advertisement

They say Trump has put pressure on the Ukrainian leader to spot former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

The defense averted this argument of interference in Saturday’s elections against the Democrats by warning against removing a president less than 10 months before the decision on a second term for the American people.

“With all the talk about election problems … they are here to commit the most massive interference in an election in American history, and we cannot allow that,” Cipollone told the senators.

“It would violate our constitution. It would violate our history. It would violate our commitments to the future,” he said.

The democratically led House of Representatives indicted Trump last month for abuse of power and congressional obstruction, thereby preparing the trial in the Republican-led Senate.

Trump is expected to be acquitted in the Senate, where a two-thirds vote is required to convict and remove a president.

No Republican senator has endorsed Trump’s overthrow.

The Democrats’ main focus was on a call last July in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden for unsubstantiated allegations of corruption.

Democrats claim Trump tried to dirty Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, to help the president win a second term.

Democratic MP Adam Schiff, chief prosecutor, told senators this week that the pressure campaign against Ukraine was a “corrupt act” in which Trump temporarily also provided nearly $ 400 million in military aid ($ 586 million Dollars) froze for Ukraine.

Trump is also accused of hindering Congress by asking officials to ignore requests to testify or provide documents for a house investigation into the Ukraine affair.

Cipollone said removing Trump from the ballot in November would mean “tearing up all the ballots in this country on his own initiative to take that decision away from the American people.”

“They are asking you to do something very, very consistent and I would tell you … very, very dangerous,” he said.

At the conclusion of the opening arguments on Friday, Schiff warned that Trump would abuse his power again if he was not removed from office.

He called on Republican senators to show “real political courage” and support a democratic motion to find more witnesses later in the process.

Trump denies any wrongdoing.

The trial originally said when Ousting Trump released a dangerous move

advertisement