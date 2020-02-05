advertisement

While Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay garnered a great deal of support from the Conservative group, politicians say those displays of support are not necessarily signs of a coronation for the former high-profile Harper cabinet minister.

Since Feb. 4, 20 sitting lawmakers and two conservative senators have publicly pledged their support for Mr. MacKay, including some who endorsed conservative leadership colleague candidate Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) In 2017.

“Many leadership contests have proven that the perception of the group group, and not just the group group (but) the greater perception of who is the precursor to a campaign, has often been proven wrong,” said Andrew Brander, former chief of staff to former Conservative Vice President Lisa Raitt.

In the 2017 Conservative leadership race, Mr O’Toole garnered the most support for the groups, winning the approval of 31 MPs and one Senator, but finished only third. The final winner, Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.), Received the approval of 24 deputies and eight senators, and second nominee Maxime Bernier had the support of only seven MPs and 11 senators. Fourth-place finisher Brad Trost had no endorsements, and no leadership candidate who finished outside the top three had the backing of more than three MPs.

“The lion’s share of group endorsements have not necessarily lined up with the person who ends up winning,” Mr. Brander, a senior adviser at Crestview Strategy, adding that in the 2018 Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership race, much of the group’s support supported losing candidate Christine Elliott (who won the popular vote but lost on points).

So far, Mr O’Toole has won the public support of two of the group’s colleagues. No other leadership candidate has declared support from any conservative parliamentarian.

“It is good that … you have the approval of the group,” Mr. Brander. “Who knows you better than your peers, and if none of them put their name behind you, that’s probably a red flag.”

Leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.) Told Hill Times that she had conversations with two conservative MPs who would announce their approval of Mrs Gladu. One of them finally decided to endorse MacKay and the other is still thinking of supporting Ms Gladu, she said.

In general, said Ms. Gladu, the conservative group has been “very supportive”. She said she has received signatures from about 100 MPs and a third of them are helping her get more signatures. Candidates must have 3000 signatures of approval from party members in 30 constituency associations across the country.

Mrs Gladu joked that conservative MPs should be careful in their support.

“If Peter MacKay wins, and they supported me, they can sit behind the curtain in the House of Commons in the back row,” she said.

Ms Gladu said she doubted whether the group’s support would translate into victory in the leadership race.

“While I think it’s important for your colleagues to be supportive of you … I don’t think it means relying on support.”

Since January 31, Mr. MacKay is the only leadership candidate approved by the Conservative Party. Ms Gladu, Mr O’Toole and Alberta businessman Rick Peterson are all in the process of review, party communications director Cory Hann told Hill Times.

Pollster Greg Lyle from the Innovative Research Group said the endorsements of important groups are about the “air war” of a campaign, but on the ground, the results vary.

“In the air war, (MacKay has) definitely got the momentum. But that doesn’t mean much,” Mr Lyle said.

“It is better to have momentum than not to have momentum … (but) it is not necessarily indicative of who will win,” he said. “We should not get too excited about what a lot of support the groups have, but everything else is equal, it is an indication of who is likely to advance at this point.”

Conservative strategist Kate Harrison, vice president of Summa Strategies, said having more endorsements is a “useful narrative” for a campaign, but very little can be deduced for the end result.

Strategically, Ms said. Harrison, it makes a lot of sense for endorsements to come out early for a candidate, as this shows momentum.

“We’re not dealing with a very long campaign here, so I think the more you get out early, then that’s not a bad thing in terms of showing this moment, especially when you consider that MacKay is not a properly sitting MP. now and his closest competitor in O’Toole is, “she said. “I think it’s probably a worrying part to see the endings if you’re on the O’Toole team because he’s sitting in the front benches with you guys in opposition and yet they’re casting their support on someone else “

Conservative MP Greg McLean (Calgary Center, Alta.), One of the group’s two backers, said he made his decision to endorse Mr O’Toole based on what has been in the midst of the Conservatives’ political struggle against the Liberals.

“The last thing for any strong political party is to crown one person or another. Having a good race with some good ideas … is what will make us a stronger party and ultimately will to grow a bigger country forward, “he said.

Nick Nanos, lead data scientist for Nanos Research, said the best strategy is to close as many approvals at the start of a campaign.

“Until an approval is published, it is not 100 percent,” he said.

If a candidate is waiting on endorsements, Ms said. Harrison, no need to panic, adding that they should worry more about signing up new members with the party and meeting with party members.

“Their approval is still only one vote,” she said.

Mr Nanos said leadership candidates with more endorsements are more likely to win relevant individual guarantees in the Conservative leadership race of “riding on foot.”

“(Approvals) have a significant psychological impact,” he said. “It also has an impact on one’s ability to raise money.”

Mr Nanos said it is not a good sign for Mr O’Toole that some MPs who endorsed him in 2017, such as James Bezan (Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman, Man.), Blaine Calkins (Red Deer- Lacombe, Alta.), Colin Carrie (Oshawa, Ont.) And Ed Fast (Abbotsford, BC), have endorsed Mr. MacKay this time.

“In the ideal world, someone is running for leadership, based on their success in a leadership race and increases their strength,” he said. “So whenever you see people backing a candidate in a round and later deciding not to support the same candidate, (he) will not do well for Erin O’Toole because people will wonder why.”

“He has a narrative he has to fight for, in addition to fighting his opponents,” Mr. Nanos.

They told conservative strategists Hill Times that it is unlikely that Mr. Scheer, former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, nor the high-profile Conservative Prime Ministers will enter the leadership race with one endorsement, meaning that the biggest endorsements will be those from the group, such as a potential Michelle Rempel (Calgary Nose Hill, Alta.) endorsed or supported by Quebec MP Gérard Deltell (Louis-Saint-Laurent, Que.).

Even with Mr MacKay’s lead, Mr. Nanos, the candidate who can win Quebec will have the biggest advantage in the leadership race.

So far, the campaign is about to lose Mr. MacKay, said Mr. Nanos.

“The elections are not won, they are lost. Governments defeat themselves. Frontrunners defeat themselves,” he said. “If (Mr MacKay) runs a solid campaign, if he does not make a mistake and does not confuse things, there is a high likelihood that he will win based on the current setup. But if he makes a mistake, if any kind of moment cups, if there’s a breakthrough from his past that kind of shakes conservative belief in Peter MacKay, then those other candidates like Erin O’Toole and (Marilyn) Gladu might be more competitive. “











