Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – On Wednesday, people went to the state house to help legalize medical marijuana to urge lawmakers to adopt a medical cannabis program at this session.

South Carolina patients, health professionals and veterans were present. They call on the legislator to legalize medical cannabis and to pass the so-called “Compassion Law”. They said that by passing this law, lawmakers can deliver what advocates call “life-changing aid.”

For years, people in South Carolina have been trying to legislate on medical marijuana. The bill would allow doctors to legislate medical marijuana.

“When we started, we hoped that we would be the first progressive southern state. And now we just hope we’re one of the last, ”said Judy Ghanem, Executive Director of Compassionate South Carolina.

Although this was discussed in a subcommittee on Tuesday, it is not foreseeable when legislation will continue to hear testimonies or votes on the subject.

“Our goal is to speed up the process because we don’t want it to take place and be crossed on April 15th. Then we are unlucky and have to start all over again while we are suffering and dying, ”said Ghanem.

Proponents said legalizing medical cannabis could be life-changing.

“We could introduce THC into their system, so this can be a better option. Maybe she has no seizures at all, ”said Mihail Rusu, an uncle and caretaker of a young girl suffering from Lissencephaly.

Supporters also said one of the biggest hurdles was the misunderstanding that they are fighting for recreational use, which they are not.

“Our rejection is consistently related to adult recreation and use and is not designed to meet the medical needs of patients in South Carolina. And we’re just trying to win over our family and loved ones, an option that is less dangerous or more effective than what is currently available to them, ”said Ghanem.

According to a survey by Benchmark Research, 72% of South Carolinians support the legalization of cannabis.

Attorney General Alan Wilson and other police officers reject the bill. They expressed concern about the effects on mental health, employment and overall life satisfaction.

There is no word on when the legislature can vote on the bill.

