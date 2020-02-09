advertisement

SAN SALVADOR – Supporters of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele rallied on Sunday to press lawmakers to approve a $ 109m loan that Bukele wants to bolster his plan to better equip police and soldiers in the fight against crime.

Bukele, who on Friday warned lawmakers that citizens have a right to “insurrection”, called on his supporters to gather outside the legislative building to seek credit support.

The president’s transition to pressure lawmakers was backed by Defense Minister René Merino Monroy and Police Director Mauricio Arriaza Chicas but questioned by human rights organizations.

advertisement

Citing a constitutional article, Bukele said Thursday that his ministers had called on congress to approve the loan immediately.

On Sunday, hundreds of Salvadorans responded to Bukele’s call to demonstrate, giving up banners and sounding whistles as soldiers and police officers stood by to protect them, according to a Reuters witness.

“We are here because of the uncertainty we have in our country, and lawmakers do not want to admit it,” said Adelma Campos, a 43-year-old housewife. “They don’t want to work for the people who gave their votes.”

Although the rate of homicides in El Salvador dropped steeply last year, authorities continue to fight gangs that control vast territory in the Central American country.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in a statement Sunday called for “full dialogue and respect for democratic institutions to guarantee the rule of law, including the independence of the branches of public power.” (Reporting by Nelson Renteria; written by Julia Love; editing by Grant McCool)

advertisement