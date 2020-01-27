advertisement

Corporations that have been hit in Victoria’s deadly bushfire crisis have access to a $ 64 million government support package.

However, Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has admitted that restoring vital power and communication remains a “tedious” process in some regions affected by the fire.

The new help includes immediate tax relief for employers on councils that were affected by a previous disaster, halving stamp duty for those who need to move or expand, and waiving water fees for 12 months.

The affected councils will also help fund $ 10 million for people whose homes have been destroyed or damaged, or who will be used to waive fees and charges.

The biggest challenge for many companies in the highlands of Victoria, northeast and east of Gippsland was to lose patronage during the busiest time of the year, Andrews said.

“There has been a significant impact on their earnings, on their businesses, when they look to the future,” he told reporters in Melbourne on Monday.

The recent support aims to help them without overlapping with the help of the federal government, Andrews added.

Small business advisors will be deployed to help centers for advice, and regional industry groups will provide $ 500,000 in grants to facilitate networking events and tourism opportunities.

The wine industry will have its own technical advice on the effects of smoke on this year’s vintage.

It happens while some communities affected by fires remain without electricity and cell phone coverage.

The Prime Minister said that detailed assessments of the damage to the energy infrastructure had been completed, and now it was only a “tedious” process to get the essential services back on line.

“I know it is very, very frustrating for communities to be without electricity, without the kind of communication they need to work,” he said.

Recent support has been welcomed by the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Victorian Tourism Industry Council, who are following recommendations after talking to companies in the region.

But the leader of the Victorian opposition, Michael O’Brien, said the “piecemeal announcements” were not enough.

“We want a lot more support,” he told reporters.

The opposition is also calling for a joint parliamentary committee to conduct an independent public inquiry into the state’s preparation for the flames and their response.

They say a government probe to be headed by Inspector General for Emergency Management Tony Pearce will not be impartial since he advised the government to mandate burning before the fires.

The Prime Minister rejected this proposal and said that Mr. Pearce was “in no way in conflict”.

Seven bushfires are still burning in the state, which means that they are not a threat to life or homes.

Fire conditions are expected to increase again in some areas on Thursday and Friday.

Originally published as support on way for Vic companies

