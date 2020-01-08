advertisement

WASHINGTON – Canada’s stance on President Donald Trump and his controversial approach to international relations seemed to be easing somewhat in the weeks following the lifting of U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs on the north of the border last spring. This emerges from a new global survey.

And while general confidence in Trump’s dealings with world affairs in Canada and elsewhere outside the United States has remained low, the results of the annual Pew Research Center survey released on Wednesday point to an established and growing core of Canadian support for U.S. leaders.

Gallup’s survey last year, between late May and early July, showed a slight increase in the percentage of Canadian respondents who trust the president to “do the right thing on world affairs”: 28 percent versus 25 percent in 2018 and 22 percent in Year earlier and just under 14 percent in 2016.

“Canada is clearly a” blue country “in terms of American politics, which means that support for the Democratic Party in office is higher than when the Republican Party was in office,” said Elliot Tepper, a political science professor from Carleton University in Ottawa.

“However, if you go through the data, one of the interesting things is that even though the numbers are in some cases very startling – 80-20, 70-30 depending on the subject – it is still over the period that Trump was in office support for him increased within that parameter. “

The Canadian survey participants were interviewed shortly after Canada’s long-standing wage dispute with the White House – largely a side effect of the lengthy and often tense month-long negotiations on the North American Trade Pact – finally came to an end.

“Maybe it was a relief from the crisis that was forced on us,” said Tepper.

The poll took place long before two of the Trump Presidency’s most shattering developments: the House impeachment process and the US drone attack last week that killed Major General. Qassem Soleimani, a leading Iranian military, is putting the U.S. armed forces in the Middle East on a belligerent basis.

The assassination of Soleimani sparked widespread public anger in Iran and prompted Tehran to fire a ballistic missile shot in early Wednesday that hit two Iraqi military bases where US soldiers were stationed. No victims were reported.

In Canada and elsewhere, the survey also saw an increase in Trump support from right-wing political spectrum respondents, said Jacob Poushter, deputy director of the Pew Research Center.

What Pew calls “ideological law,” Canadian respondents’ confidence in Trump’s foreign policy reached 43 percent in 2019, compared to 33 percent in the previous year. The peak was more pronounced in some other countries: 22 points each in Hungary and Spain and 15 points in Brazil.

“In Canada, there is a solid core of support for some of the positions that the US President and the Republican government have,” said Tepper. “This suggests that Canada is not separated from the forces that brought Donald Trump to power.”

But perhaps the most striking aspect of the global survey is that while the president is extremely unpopular around the world, respondents still have a positive opinion of the country he leads.

“In all of the countries we surveyed, only 29 percent have confidence that the US President is doing the right thing about world politics, while 54 percent of the same people have a positive opinion of the United States.” Poushter said.

A small majority of Canadian respondents expressed a “very” or “somewhat” positive opinion of the United States – 51 percent compared to 39 percent in 2018. Around 47 percent ended up in the “unfavorable” columns 56 percent last year.

Between mid-May and October 2019, the survey surveyed 36,963 respondents in 33 countries, both by telephone and in person. The Canadian share surveyed just over 1,000 people and had an error rate of plus or minus four percentage points, 19 times 20.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 8, 2020.

– Follow James McCarten on Twitter @CdnPressStyle

