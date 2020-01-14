advertisement

Lake County has been waiting for a supply center in its area to reopen for almost a decade.

This wait is finally over.

“A lot of people who use these things, they don’t want to drive and stuff like that, so it helps,” says Bradley Dodson, a new customer at The Green Door of Baldwin.

Dodson is a caregiver for his sister who he says needs medical marijuana. “She has an NF2 brain tumor. She is blind, deaf, communicates by touch and everything. Without CBD, it’s really the only thing that has helped her sleep recently, “says Dodson.

Dodson now says the new supply center will help him get his sister’s medicine faster. “They have a place to go easily, they don’t need to drive two or three hours somewhere, that’s for sure, it’s reliable.”

Baldwin’s green door personalizes its products according to the needs of each client.

Justin Dominique, general manager of Pure Michigan Growers, which supplies most of the products tested at The Green Door, says, “We have larger jars that we take out in front of the patient and we wrap them there, so you’re not seeing a prepackaged container and not knowing what’s inside. “

In addition to providing more opportunities in the area, such as well-paying jobs, says The Green Door owner Mark Smith. “There are not many industries that knock on the doors of people who say to let me build factories, this one is one.”

It is a business that the owners hope will not only be a cure for the patients who enter, but also for the surrounding community.

Dominique says, “This brings people to a city that might not have come here for some other reason, then once they are here, they realize that there are networks of trails, that there are other places to go, there are good restaurants, there are fun little games for fishing spots. “

Baldwin’s Green Door is also in the process of applying for its recreational marijuana license.

