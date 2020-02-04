advertisement

Before we say goodbye to Supernatural in the air after fifteen seasons, let’s dive deep into the past. We have already seen young iterations from Sam and Dean Winchester, but there will be another iteration in the future!

According to a new TVLine report, producers are currently looking for actors who will play a 9-year and a 13-year counterpart to the respective characters by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. While young actors have taken on these roles before, one of the biggest complications is that these actors get older. It’s the hard part that comes with flashbacks.

So why import newer versions of Sam and Dean now? What is the possible final schedule here? Well, it seems like one of the goals here is to make sure we see one of the earliest character hunts as kids. This is a way to learn more about their origins before saying goodbye to them in the presence. We know that these brothers have always been fighting monsters, and we cannot imagine that they will stop soon. It is part of who the Winchesters are, and so we feel that there is always a chance that Supernatural will come back down the street. As long as the brothers are still alive, we always believe that the chances are good that the two will make it back into the air.

In addition to Supernatural, there are of course some other projects in the works, including the new version of Walker, Texas Ranger with Padalecki. We don’t want to think too much about the future for now. Instead, let’s just plunge into last season and enjoy everything while we have it. This includes the spirit of adventure and all of the fun, sometimes emotional, adventures we have had with these brothers over the years.

