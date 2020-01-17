advertisement

Tonight, Supernatural Season 15, Episode 10 brought with it all sorts of great things – think of Chuck, future prophecies, and then purgatory. Should we also mention feels rich? This was one of the most emotional episodes in a while that was anchored by what could be the greatest Jensen Ackles moment on the show we’ve seen in years.

The moment we’re talking about is Dean’s request to Castiel, one in which he’s emotionally, apologetically, and regretfully torn. It was quiet and calm, and it was only Jensen’s effort to get the words out. Dean is not often someone who shows frailty, and when he does, it stands out. It stays with you and you want to see the moment again and again. We already know we’re going to think about what we’ve seen here for a while – it’s a reminder of how much Dean cares about him and how much they’ve been through.

Dean’s pain made Castiel’s arrival all the more satisfying – it is definitely one of the best moments Jensen has had recently, and it perfectly anchored the trauma in this purgatory.

Of course there were a lot of other things going on in this episode as well. After everything that happened, Sam said goodbye to Eileen and it was sad. It’s another person Sam has to say goodbye to and another heartbreaking moment for us. After Chuck’s antics, Dean refuses to let God win, even though he claims that he did so many things with so many other versions of Sam and Dean. (Of course we always think of the front of the arrow when we hear that “Earth 2” is thrown out there.

So where do we go from here? How can the Winchester really free themselves and control their future destiny? That is what they still have to find out. Chuck is gone for now, but he’ll be back and it’s about finding a new way to defeat him. You cannot kill him and you cannot catch him.

In the last few seconds we had a chance to find a possible “other way” to defeat Chuck, or at least to influence history. Jack! He’s back again!

What do you think about Supernatural Season 15, Episode 9?

Did you think this was one of Jensen Ackles’ best performances? Share it now in the comments. (Photo: The CW.)

