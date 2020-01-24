advertisement

Next week in episode 11 of Supernatural, season 15, there is an episode titled “The Gamblers” that is very busy. This is important in terms of the schedule as it is the last one to air on Thursday evening. (The series will be postponed to Monday later this year.) As for the story, this seems to be one of the consequences that are trying to raise false expectations. You can enter it by thinking about one thing about the story and then ending it later with completely different thoughts.

“The Gamblers” is supposed to be fun in some ways – it is difficult not to do this if you are focusing on a high stakes game! Just prepare in advance for this extraordinary twist, because here the show could find a way to get you ready.

Would you like some details about what’s coming now? Then watch the full summary of episode 11 of Supernatural, season 15, below:

YOU NEED TO KNOW IF YOU HAVE TO FOLD – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) express their luck in a competition. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) is chasing a suspected murderer, but not for reasons that could be assumed. Charles Beeson directed the episode with a story by Meredith Glynn & Davy Perez and a television game by Meredith Glynn (# 1511). Original flight date 30.01.2020.

While it feels like the story of Sam and Dean takes center stage on paper, the story of Castiel will obviously be important in its own way. If there is no unexpected turn in the Winchesters, you may have to look for some surprises. Castiel’s mission could have some lasting consequences right now – if not otherwise, it may be the thing that continues the Chuck story as we wait for a solution until we reach the series finale later this spring.

