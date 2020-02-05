advertisement

Jourdan Dunn has made a career for herself by posing for editorials and sashaying on the track. And now model go for a walk she’ll never forget – down the aisle.

That is true! Our favorite is officially a fiancee! Beauty will soon be Mrs. Dion Hamilton. She announced the news on her Instagram account a few days ago with the caption: “Jourdan Dunn Hamilton… ..has a beautiful ring!

While Jourdan was quite discreet about her beau, the model shared a recent Hamilton post on Instagram with her son Riley while on vacation in Jamaica. Although the image shows the face of his beautiful cover of a gif, the couple has been strengthening since 2019.

“2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life. Entering 2020 with the two by my side is priceless, it captioned the photo.

The Mirror UK reports that its superb rock comes close to $ 30,000.

Continuing his enthusiasm, Jourdan shared a video of large bouquets of flowers on his Instagram stories with Ashanti’s hit song “Happy” in the background.

We love love and we are so happy for Jourdan and Dion!

What you say? Which designer do you think Jourdan will use in the aisle? Let’s discuss in the comments section below.

