South Australia’s bushfire heroes will be recognized this summer for the Superloop Adelaide 500 next week for their tireless efforts.

Emergency personnel and state volunteers will receive free tickets to the popular V8 Supercars event and will march in the pits in a parade of heroes right before the first race on Saturday, February 22nd.

Supercars drivers, including Jamie Whincup and Anton de Pasquale, as well as SA hip-hop legends, Hilltop Hoods, will take part in the parade with representatives from CFS, SES, MFS, police, army and ambulances.

media_cameraEmergency staff and volunteers receive free tickets for the popular V8 Supercars event. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

More than 100 families who lost their homes in the devastating fires in Cudlee Creek and Kangaroo Island also receive a family ticket for Saturday’s races.

Seven-time Supercars series champion Whincup said the initiatives are the perfect way to say thank you and recognize the work of the state’s true heroes.

“It is fantastic that the event is behind it and recognizes the volunteers, primarily the hard work of the boys and girls,” he said.

“There will be a large crowd here to watch the cars and the great bands, but no doubt they will take the opportunity to respect the people who helped keep this great country alive.

“And these families have a free ticket, hopefully they can come out and try to have some fun in a very difficult time for them.”

Hilltop Hoods’ MC Suffa said the band that will perform at the after-race concert on Sunday evening are “honored” to be part of the parade.

State Fire Department chief Mark Jones said it was a “great privilege” to have the volunteers honored.

“It is fantastic to give them the opportunity to receive international praise ahead of the opening round of the Supercars season, and I hope that those who could get tickets would enjoy every second,” he said.

