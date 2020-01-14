advertisement

Arrow is ready after this season, but CW’s Arrowverse is far from falling apart at the seams. Given the upcoming spin-offs, it just seems like it’s gaining strength, and another show is added – one that has been talked about for months.

Variety news says Superman & Lois, which is under development, has now been ordered in series by The CW. At first there was a rumor that the project and a pilot project were announced in October.

Related – Report: Superman TV show in the works at The CW

advertisement

The series with Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, who play Supergirl’s Superman and Lois Lane, is a spin-off from Supergirl.

Hoechlin put the cape on for the first time in season two when the earlier CBS drama jumped to The CW after several jokes from Kara’s cousin in the previous season. Elizabeth Tulloch was cast as Lois in Elseworld’s crossover and stayed with it. She has appeared as a guest star in Supergirl episodes with Hoechlin and is a player in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Superman and Lois “will follow the world’s most famous superhero and comic journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressure and complexity involved in being a working parent in today’s society,” says Variety.

Related: The CW renews Batwoman despite the constant sagging ratings

In other words, we may see more of Lois and Clark’s children, which is a polarizing concept since Superman Returns and Clark’s super-strong kid kick a piano into a racket as if it were nothing. We met her son Jonathan in Crisis, but he was too small to do any harm.

The backdoor pilot for the arrow spinoff Green Arrow and the canaries with Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy Rodgers and Juliana Harkavy will soon be available on the expanding Arrowverse. It will air on January 21, but has not yet been mass-produced – if it should ever be.

The CW does not withdraw a bit from its superhero slate. Despite falling ratings, the network renewed Batwoman, Supergirl and the rest of the DC cast. This decision was a shock, but they also order the Superman / Lois series before shooting a pilot, which is not normal.

See also: Backdoor pilot announced for Arrow Spinoff titles and synopsis

The Superman & Lois pilot will shoot this spring. Executive produced by Todd Helbing, the series is ordered for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

Are you looking forward to it? Leave a comment.

(Visited 22 times, 22 Visits today)

advertisement