Season 5 Supergirl episode 12 is titled “Back from the Future: Part Two”, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that every story is a direct sequel to Part 1. There is connective tissue here, but the main focus is on seeing Winn Schott for another episode. These two serve as a nice update on where the character is, and within that hour (broadcast on February 16) we have the opportunity to spend some time with his old girlfriend Kara.

Part of what makes Jordan’s return so fantastic is the nostalgia of everything. It’s an opportunity to remember the earlier seasons when Kara’s inner circle was smaller and they were still thinking about how to become a real hero. Things are so much more complicated now, but in the end, at least Supergirl’s goals are still the same. They already found their groove in Part 1 and had to do it to thwart the latest Toyman problems in National City.

Is the anger really over? Probably not. For more information, see the following season 5 episode 12 of Supergirl:

BRAINY MUST CHOOSE BETWEEN ALEX AND LEX. JEREMY JORDAN GUEST STARS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) helps Winn (guest star Jeremy Jordan) face his greatest fear. After Alex (Chyler Leigh) sets out to find evidence against Lex (guest star Jon Cryer), Brainy (Jesse Rath) has to decide whether to help his friend or continue working for Lex secretly. Alexis Ostrander was the director of the episode of Rob Wright & J. Holtham (# 512). Original flight date 16.02.2020.

The Brainy part of this story is certainly important – we can’t imagine him staying with Lex most of the season, so he has to make a decision in favor of his friend. Right? Right?!!! Forgive us for worrying a little about Brainy and where he is in season.

