There are many reasons to look forward to Supergirl season 5 episode 11 on Sunday night – take Winn Schott’s return, for example!

However, there are also reasons for National City to be afraid. This happens when you have someone as Winn who runs amok and uses a MO similar to Winn’s dear father Toyman. Scam Winn could wreak havoc with some of his inventions / devices, and this could be one of the reasons why the real Winn reappears. At first glance, Jeremy Jordan’s character (for the first time since the end of season three) shows that he’s there to better protect his own future. We imagine that this fraudster has something to do with his timeline, otherwise how would he get his attention? It is also possible that it is a kind of aftermath of the crisis on infinite earths.

From the moment you see Winn for the first time, it’s pretty clear that this is not the same version of the man we once knew. This is someone who wears a mask and moves with confidence. While the Winn was aware of his abilities from the first three seasons, he wasn’t quite like that. This winn is probably a product of where he was and part of the work he did.

In this episode we imagine that the authors show a lot of action and above all creativity, because they show in different ways how this “Toyman” can cause problems in National City. The funny thing about this character as a villain is that it’s just about the authors trying to build the best mousetrap, or how they can challenge Kara and the rest of the main characters in a way they haven’t done before.

