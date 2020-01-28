advertisement

Regularly high points are the hallmark of SuperCoach’s success. Rob Sutherland identifies “Mr Reliable” at every position in the game.

The 2020 NRL season is approaching. Here are some players to watch out for this year.

While overall score is the deciding factor in SuperCoach’s success, those players who score high on a reliably consistent basis make their owner’s life much more bearable.

We use the numbers to determine the Mr Reliables that you can count on week after week.

* Note: Players must have played at least 10 games in 2019 and if a player qualified for a double position, they only belong to one category.

HOOKER

media_camera The hooker stats you need to know in SuperCoach NRL

St. George’s Hooker Cameron McInnes is the figurehead of this position. His phenomenal work rate (he was 53PPG in 2019 alone) is a great base to add to an evolving attack game.

FRONT ROW FORWARD

media_cameraThe front stats you need to know in SuperCoach NRL

Arise King (Payne) Ha was the most consistent player of 2019 and a man who is sure to see most SuperCoaches sacrificed elsewhere to start with with incredible reliability from the first round in 2020.

SECOND ROW AHEAD

media_camera The statistics for the second line you need to know in SuperCoach NRL

Let’s take a minute to mourn the transition from Manu ‘Mean Eyes’ Ma’u to the Super League … and you can also get a little annoyed that John Bateman and Ryan Matterson are not both 2RF next / CTW will be year. With this emotional moment behind us, we can now praise the wrecking ball of Jason Taumalolo (Lolo). The tall man had a high PPG average in his career and 60/60 numbers last year when he pumped 56 PPG in the base, increasing it with 69 tackle busts, 10 line breaks and 23 effective offloads.

RUNNER

media_cameraThe halfback stats you need to know in SuperCoach NRL

Anyone who can’t quite push Nathan Cleary to his side in the first round of 2020 can thank the Knights. At the start of the last game of the season, Cleary averaged 62 PPG, after a master class with nine goals and 186 points in round 25, Penrith’s halfback ended the year with an average of 68 PPG.

eighty and fifth

media_cameraThe five-eighth stats you need to know in SuperCoach NRL

The quality of Cody Walker’s season is really remarkable in this graphic. Only another five-eighth scored an average of more than 50% of the games above 60 points (Shaun Johnson, who was covered at half-time, played most of his time with the five-eighth), and Walker was the only one the mark of more than 60% exceeded the time.

CENTER WING

media_cameraThe center / wing statistics you need to know in SuperCoach NRL

The value of goalkicking is illustrated by the two players at the top of this list, with Latrell Mitchell adding an average of 14 PPG and Jarrod Croker 11.4 PPG across their boots. Mitchell’s employment rate is notoriously bad – and has decreased every year since his debut, but his average has grown every year since then.

FULL BACK

media_cameraThe fullback stats you need to know in SuperCoach NRL

James Tedesco was the undisputed king of his position in 2019 and will start as the best average player of the game in 2020 at the highest price. Only four players more consistently exceeded 60PPG in 2019 than Tedesco and all four were strikers. Tedesco is so reliable that he has not exceeded 45 points 14 times in the 108 games he played in the 2015/19 season. in the same period it exceeded 100 points 18 times.

Originally published as The big scorers that you can count on every week

