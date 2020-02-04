advertisement

Do you love SuperCoach but do you get confused by all the jargon? With terms like cheap and cash cow, guns and pods, floors and blankets, that’s no wonder!

But don’t be discouraged, if you understand the whole slang, you’re one step ahead of the rest.

Here’s your guide to help you learn all of the technical language and get you a head start on KFC SuperCoach NRL this year!

PPG: Points per game. The average number of points a player scores in each game.

MPG: Minutes per game. The average number of minutes a player plays per week.

PPM: Points per minute. The average score of a player in one minute. In general, a PPM of more than 1 is very good.

POD: Point of Difference, like a player who scores big points but has few people on their team. These players help your team stand out from the others.

TLT: Team list Tuesday, the time of the week when the NRL team lists are announced for the coming weekend.

sleeper: A low or medium range player who is underestimated or tends to increase.

cheapie: A player, usually a beginner or someone on debut who can make some money with SuperCoaches. Check out some of the best cheap options for 2020 here

cash cow: Players for whom SuperCoaches expect a price increase so that they can later be sold at a profit to use more weapons.

gun: Players who score high every week. Check out our list of the best SuperCoach weapons here

guardian: A player you put on your team and leave there for the rest of the season. Usually you can set weapons and forget them.

blanket: The perceived maximum goal potential of a player. The higher the upper limit, the greater the potential for more SuperCoach points.

floor: The perceived lowest rating potential of a player. The deeper the ground, the more likely a player is to go broke.

Salary cap: Refers to the total amount allocated for the design of your statement. Each team can work with a maximum of $ 9.8 million.

Break even: The number of points a player would have to achieve each week to maintain their value. Players with negative breakevens generally make a lot of money.

VC loophole: A peculiarity of the SuperCoach system that allows a player to possibly drop a captain who does not perform well for a player who has done so. You must assign your captain to a player who is not playing and instead give your vice captain double points.

SuperCoach Stats: The first-class SuperCoach experience that gives you access to valuable statistics, breakevens and the most important bye planner. Your free trial ends after the second round. Make the most of it now! From there, a season pass costs $ 19.95.

Breaking out: A breakout is a player who is expected to have or has had an outstanding year.

bust: A player who is expected to have a below average year and who should be avoided.

Bye week: Refers to weeks 12 and 16 of the NRL season, in which half of the teams will have a week off. This means that some of your players miss a week, so you need to prepare for it in advance.

SuperCoach relevant: A player who is expected to have an impact on SuperCoach and who needs to be considered in your teams.

Taco or ghost ship, passenger etc: If a team in your league becomes inactive, doesn’t line up properly, or generally has no idea what they’re doing, anyone in duel with them will win easily. Taco is a reference to the TV show “The League” – where the character Taco is basically the league’s idiot.

projections: An estimated score that a player is likely to score in a particular week based on historical statistics and past performance against specific teams.

Bank: Players on your team who are not on your starting grid and do not normally contribute to your weekly bottom line.

Reservations: Every week you can select a maximum of four players on your bench whose points count towards your weekly total.

Car Emergency: If a player on your starting team does not play, the auto emergency is triggered and you get the player’s points on your bench with the lowest score above 0.

captain: The player you choose to captain each week receives double points. If your captain does not play, you will instead receive double points for your vice captain.

Lock: Someone who is considered safe to start in a certain position.

Sit and forget: An extremely reliable player you can add to your team that you can rely on to get a good score.

DRAFT A SPECIFIC TERMINOLOGY

electricity: A player who is expected to perform well for at least a week and who may be worth playing in certain match-ups.

waivers: Players who do not belong to any other team, but can be picked up by teams with priority on the waiver. Every week there is a rolling blocking period for exceptions. After that, all players who still have exceptions become “free agents”.

Free agent: Players who do not belong to any other team and are not on the Waiver Wire and can be picked up by any team at any time.

Average draft position or ADP: The selection where a player is normally drawn into most leagues.

In front–draft ranking: The order in which the player names appear during the draft based on the statistics from the previous year.

fleecing or trade robbery: When a team involved in a trade is obviously worse off.

commissioner: The league organizer who decides league settings and may have a role in approving league trades.

arrangement: When players work together to gain an unfair advantage over the rest of the league.

Translucent design: A fake draft or exercise draft to prepare for the real. Here you can see which players are in high demand from other players.

Snake Design: A system in which the participants alternately draw players, whereby the participant who selects the first round is the last round of the second round. Then he / she chooses first in the third round and so on.

trade bait: Stow a good player for the sole purpose of exchanging them for another player in need.

Clipboard: Hold on to a player who may not be relevant to SuperCoach now, but may have a starting place.

To reach: Draw a player way too early or a player you could have gotten later if you had waited.

Value selection: Commit someone later than necessary or find a player everyone missed. Winning good players is one of the keys to winning your Draft League!

