It’s time to organize your league, wipe the championship title, set fire to old rivalries and plan your draft party, as SuperCoach Draft as you know it has changed this year.

We have received your feedback and are happy to announce that SuperCoach Draft will look better in 2020 after 18 months of planning, preparation and implementation.

Not only did we choose to iterate the product, we created the entire draft platform from scratch, taking into account users’ direct feedback across the research days to drive these updates forward.

That means we listened to you, the fans, and implemented your wishes in the new product, which will gradually develop in the coming years.

Here are some special features:

A CLEANER LAYOUT

User experience and navigation are everything when it comes to the usability of the platform. We have redesigned the design and aligned it with the SuperCoach Classic platform to make your collaboration with SuperCoach faster, easier and more enjoyable. This includes an expanded user interface and more intuitive navigation. We even updated the field view.

SET UP YOUR LEAGUE

The commissioners determine how often the teams compete against their opponents in one season. Whether that’s once, twice or four times – it’s up to you.

LIVE DESIGN

The key to a great draft day experience is the ease and integration that a user has in the platform. In 2020, we implemented brand new live design designs, including better visualization of pick-by-pick analysis and player statistics. You can also easily navigate through your current selections, upcoming selections, and your opponents’ selections.

TRADE

Trading makes SuperCoach Draft great, but if trading isn’t easy to reach and navigate, and experience isn’t easy, it won’t help your season. In 2020, we updated the trading element to fine tune your trades in Classic. We have made sorting, scrolling and filtering statistics and selections considerably easier for mobile users.

media_cameraYou never know which player on the Waiver Wire can help your team succeed

THE WAIVER WIRE

Draft Day is important, as is trade – but fame is won through the wire. This important part of the experience has been revised to help you make better decisions about acquiring free agents.

GAMEDAY

Track your team’s progress every round in our redesigned game lobby. Here you can view your matches in one place and in different designs that you participate in. Do you have a resentment match? Big! We even made the decision to use a widescreen approach so that you can track a particular match-up from the lobby side.

FINAL

Finally, the commissioners have the opportunity to choose the number of teams participating in the final tournament. Gone are the days with a league with 10 teams, in which the top 8 automatically come to the final. Now you can customize your final setups.

CONTENT

Starting in 2020, Fox Footy has put together a team of SuperCoach draft experts to bring you daily content this season. From guides and advice for beginners to creating rankings and strategies to analyzing deep dive players for hardcore draft fans, there’s no better time to get involved with SuperCoach Draft. You even have the opportunity to go into a draft league with the experts from Fox Footy and The Draft Doctors and of course with our friend The Phantom. Use our Round-by-Round-Draft Bible throughout the season to get the most out of the waiver wire, and get weekly advice from our experts.

IMPORTANT DATA

JANUARY 22 – Commissioners will have the opportunity to create / organize / join leagues, recreate keeper leagues and pre-draft leaderboards.

MID FEBRUARY – Live Drafts, Trading and Waiver Wire Pickups begin.

Stay tuned tomorrow for the Commissioners’ guide to the SuperCoach AFL Draft and other introductory articles this week to help you prepare for this season’s draft.

