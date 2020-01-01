advertisement

What a round that was in round 4! The New Year’s duel in Adelaide Oval turned out to be another thriller. While the rest of Australia was on fire, the much-anticipated duel between the stars and the hurricanes was affected by the rain. The stars got the points using the Duckworth-Lewis star method.

With Adelaide Strikers in doubles, many had Rashid Khan as captain … but who would have thought that his exploits in the second of their two games would be with the bat instead of the ball! The status of a double position player is in BBL | 10 striking if it maintains this shape.

ROOM OF THE ROUND: RASHID KHAN | ADELAIDE STRIKER | Business Administration | 145 points and 99 points

First with the ball, then with the racket, the Afghan wonder inspires the Australian audience with its amazing talent and attitude. There are few players in the country that are as exciting as Khan, and few players in SuperCoach that are as easy to set and forget as a skipper selection, no matter how many matches they play. But when does he have a double? If you don’t choose him as captain in these rounds, you’re really missing the unique opportunity to maximize your points capacity with the Double Double.

BBL: Adelaide striker Cam White showed that unlike his more likeable teammates when he met the Melbourne Renegades at Marvel Stadium, he wasn’t particularly keen to salt in a fan’s chips.

ROUND ARM: CAM WHITE | ADELAIDE STRIKER | BAT | 2 points and 5 points

It is one thing to not even hit ten points if you have the double round in your favor, but YOU ARE NOT MEASURING YOURSELF WITH ANOTHER HOT CHIPS! Cam White, maybe you’ve just earned the bust of the BBL season, let alone the round. Shame. We hope White bought another bucket for the victim.

UNIQUE THE ROUND: ZAHIR KHAN | BRISBANE HEAT | Business Administration | 112 points | 2.6% ownership

Can Rashid do anything, Zahir too? Like the Adelaide striker, the Brisbane heat spinner also thrills with the ball and the racket. He gets 2/18 out of his full odds of four overs and then shoots 19 runs with just 10 balls, hits the border and clears it once for trade. He may not have the high profile of his Afghan compatriot in Adelaide, but the Brisbane-based bargain price of just $ 146,500 soon seems to be a firm fan favorite. He can also dance!

BBL: Zahir Khan has ended the gangnam-style celebration after firing Josh Inglis from the Perth Scorchers.

PLAYERS AIMING THE NEXT ROUND

It’s all about the Melbourne teams in round 5, with both the Renegades and the stars in round 5 having the double. But be aware of what’s to come – the stars go straight from the double in round 5 to a farewell in round 6 and then ANOTHER double in round 7. There could be a serious case of buy trade in the next three rounds. Buy act.

SHAUN MARSH | MELBOURNE RENEGADES | BAT | 51.8 avg. | $ 160,400

Marsh failed again on round 4, scoring just 17 points against the strikers. Will our trust in the former Australian representatives be tested at all levels? Absolutely! Do we ignore that and support him when he faces Sydney Sixers in round 5 and then Melbourne Stars? You can bet on it! The reason to target Marsh is because of its historical value in competition. At just over $ 160,000, it could be as cheap as it will ever be.

media_cameraGlenn Maxwell proves to be one of the players of the tournament

GLENN MAXWELL | MELBOURNE STARS | BAT / Business Administration | 79.0 avg. | $ 220,000 average

It could be a case of hacking and changing with Maxwell over the next few weeks as the stars have doubles in rounds 5 and 7 but share that with a reunion in round 6. Maxwell’s average and price have dropped, especially since the last round due to the weather that the stars have to compete with the hurricanes. While the stars still got the points thanks to the DLS method, Maxwell missed with the racket and the ball and only collected points thanks to a catch. If you haven’t been to the Big Show yet, now is the time to do it.

DALE STEYN | MELBOURNE STARS | Business Administration | 51.5 avg. | $ 162,200

It is now or never for Steyn – he will leave the stars after playing six games. He will leave the Big Bash League at the end of round six of the SuperCoach BBL season. So far, he has claimed three gates in five over bowled games, which is a good sign that – due to weather and injury – he should play his full quota of eight over games in his last two games in the upcoming SuperCoach BBL round ,

PLAYERS AVOIDING THE NEXT ROUND

Of course, the strikers in your squad either have to be swapped or you have to find a way to get them into your bank – there’s no point in taking massive salary caps as donuts if you use your three trades, use them, or lose them , But what about the players who will appear in round five?

media_cameraSean Abbott will miss a side load about a month of the BBL season

SEAN ABBOTT | SYDNEY STRIKE | Business Administration | 91.4 avg. | $ 232,600

Abbott’s absence will be felt by the Sixers for about a month if they miss the ODI tour of India after suffering a “moderate” side load in the Sydney Sixers’ super triumph against Sydney Thunder. It’s a hard blow for the Sixers as Abbott claims the gold cap in the Sydney derby as the leading wicket taker of the competition this season with 11 headphones. If you still have it in your SuperCoach BBL squad and it is still in XYZ% of pages at the time of writing, it is time to replace it.

ALEX HALES | SYDNEY THUNDER | BAT / Business Administration | 39.2 avg. | $ 119,800

It’s a feast or famine with Hales, whose top score of 68 runs is more than half of his total of 122 runs in five innings. The Englishman represented a number of big bash teams throughout the trip and was not a star of any of them. It is impossible to believe in someone who regularly fails to meet expectations.

MARCUS STOINIS | MELBOURNE STARS | BAT / Business Administration | 53.8 avg. | $ 223,000

Violation Alert The DPP superstar has finally admitted that after a great start to the Marsh Cup and Sheffield Shield season, he’s got a knack in his hand, which is why he’s not bowling at the moment. Even worse, the pitiful blow to the sticks could still rule it out due to the concussion protocol. While his role at the top of the stars is still vital for his team, even his double rounds 5 and 7 and the falling price may not save him, especially since Stoinis will see you again in round 6 – if you don’t play. Don’t you already have it? Does it really make sense to get it before Round 7?

media_cameraGo through Kane Richardson as the captain candidate – he’s in good shape and has the doubles this round

CHOICE OF THE CAPTAIN

It’s only about the Melbourne teams when it comes to choosing a skipper this round – you don’t want to miss the opportunity to get a double double score for your captain. It is impossible to look past Kane Richardson, with the Renegades’ Prime Quick Set, which first plays in its cheerful hunting ground at Marvel Stadium before going against the stars in the highly anticipated Melbourne derby in the G. Similar, Dale Steyn a captain could be made before leaving the stars, or you could choose and choose a tweaker Adam Zampa as captain – before his numbers dropped as a result of a collision with the “Canes”, he averaged 69.3 points per game. Given the increasing ownership, it is expected that many SuperCoach cadres will make a selection Glenn Maxwell as a skipper with the stars in double.

