advertisement

Forget about everything you know about SuperCoach BBL in the next few minutes.

SuperCoach rewards bowlers who regularly take gates and collect point balls. All-rounders have always been number 1 in points.

Batsmen are undoubtedly a much riskier venture and should be avoided if possible.

advertisement

As you approach Round 5, which starts on January 2nd, you can ignore this conventional wisdom.

Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch should be the top goals for round five when the Melbourne Renegades host the Sydney Sixers before competing against the Melbourne Stars.

media_cameraShaun Marsh got off to a good start in his career at Melbourne Renegades.

You can make an argument against choosing a hitter for both devices.

Marvel Stadium had the lowest average score in BBL08 and the Sixers have an impressive bowling attack.

MORE SUPERCOACH BBL:

Use gaps in SuperCoach BBL

Which Gades love Marvel the most?

SuperCoach: Time to make Richardson plans

SuperCoach BBL: Warney is sticking to his long-term plan

The stars will boast of Dale Steyn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sandeep Lamichhane and Adam Zampa when the two teams meet in Melbourne on January 4th.

Regardless, the risk for Marsh is asking for trouble.

The experienced left-hander is the well-shaped white ball batsman in Australia and has completed 134 runs in three innings for the Renegades.

While they have been too long due to international commitments in the past three years, the numbers of Marsh’s last 10 BBL appearances make for an astonishing read.

Four half centuries, a maximum score of 96 and a hit rate of over 140.

Marsh, known as a nervous starter, has been out three times for eight runs or less during this time.

But if it has two digits, it does at least 30 runs in each inning.

If you’ve seen Renegades games and didn’t have him on your team, you know this is a nerve-wracking experience.

Finch has the advantage of hitting during the power game and was opened alongside Sam Harper.

But Marsh’s skills at this level are unmatched.

The 36-year-old is the fifth-highest runscorer in BBL history with 1,569 runs, but has only played 40 career games, significantly less than those above him – Ben Dunk (1593 runs, 69 games), Michael Klinger (1947, 71), Finch (1996, 57) and Chris Lynn (2054, 66).

Because of its consistency, you can use it for round four (if the Renegades are hosts Adelaide), double it in round five, and then use it for the rest of the season.

Finch recently said that the most underrated T20 batsman in the world should be your # 1 goal for Rounds 4 and 5, even ahead of the Australian shortform skipper.

advertisement