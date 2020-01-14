The Melbourne Stars’ standings are reinforced by the addition of Australian Paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile to Round 9 against Perth Scorchers.
Rested on the stars’ victory against Sydney Sixers, Coulter-Nile returns to the 13-man squad instead of Jon Merlo.
His inclusion raises the possibility that breakout paceman Haris Rauf could rest.
Rauf is expected to miss at least two games during the home run before being released for the final.
The Pakistani Quick, however, was appointed to the squad alongside Coulter-Nile and traveled to Perth.
After the campaign started, Rauf reached $ 181,900 with $ 42,000 and is represented in more than 20,000 SuperCoach teams.
RAIN FORECAST FROM DE VILLIERS ‘BRISBANE DEBUT
AB De Villiers’ highly anticipated BBL debut could be postponed until January 17, as storms are forecast for Brisbane on Tuesday.
The tall South African is expected to play the first of six missions for the Heat on Tuesday afternoon, but thunderstorms are expected in Brisbane.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts 2-10 mm of rain in the capital of Queensland with a 70% chance of showers, most likely from late morning.
The Heat will play De Villiers’ first game against the Adelaide Strikers in Australia from 3.40pm.
The former South African skipper has a SuperCoach BBL price of $ 225,000, an average of 37.5 and a hit rate of 149.9 out of 304 career T20.
media_cameraAB De Villiers has arrived in Australia and will make his BBL debut on Tuesday.
De Villiers has had a successful year in Twenty20 cricket, with 348 runs at 69.6 in the English Vitality Blast and 325 runs at 46.4 in the South African Mzansi Super League.
He is represented in almost 5000 SuperCoach teams, although he has not yet made his debut.
Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman ($ 158,200, business studies) returns to the heat after another collision.
The couple replaced the Englishman Tom Banton and the spinner Zahir Khan in the Brisbane squad.
Adelaide has traveled north with the same squad that won a tough win over Melbourne Renegades.
HEAT KEEPING FANS GUIDE ABOUT LINE-UP
Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns and Chris Lynn want to replace Tom Banton as opener for Brisbane Heat.
Englishman Banton, who worked with Max Bryant in the first half of BBL09, was replaced by De Villiers in the Heat squad.
Lynn said Monday that De Villiers would beat “three or four”, but was otherwise shy about how Brisbane could position when the South African is on his side.media_cameraJoel Paris celebrates Perth Scorchers’ victory over Brisbane Heat.
SCORCHERS LOCK INTO A TEAM
Perth Scorchers, the team in focus of SuperCoach Round 9, has confirmed that their 13-man squad will face Hobart Hurricanes in the opening round game.
The Scorchers are unchanged from their 34-run triumph over Brisbane Heat.
Liam Guthrie and Matthew Kelly were the players who missed this win, and Kelly’s successor Joel Paris ($ 79,000) performed well with a 2: 29 win of four overs.
The left winger, who played two one-day caps for Australia in 2016, turns out to be the bargain of Perth’s doubles if he keeps his place for both games.
In three games of the BBL09, Paris scored an average of 31.7 SuperCoach points.
The hurricanes named the same 13 that sank from four gates to Sydney Thunder.
OTHER squads
Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades – Manuka Oval, Canberra
thunder
Callum Ferguson (C)
Liam Bowe
Jono Cook
Brendan Doggett
Alex Hales
Usman Khawaja
Jay Lenton
Nathan McAndrew
Chris Morris
Arjun Nair
Alex Ross
Daniel Sams
Gurinder Sandhu
apostate
Dan Christian (C)
Cameron boyce
Tom Cooper
Andrew Fekete
Sam Harper
Marcus Harris
Shaun Marsh
Joe Mennie
Mohammad Nabi
Samit Patel
Will Sutherland
Beau Webster
Jack Wildermuth
Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars – Optus Stadium, Perth
Scorchers
Mitch Marsh (c)
Fawad Ahmed
Cameron Bancroft
Tim David
Cameron Green
Joshua Inglis
Chris Jordan
Matthew Kelly
Liam Livingstone
Jaron Morgan
Joel Paris
Jhye Richardson
Sam Whiteman
Stars
Glenn Maxwell (c)
Hilton Cartwright
Nathan Coulter-Nile
Jackson Coleman
Ben Dunk
Seb Gotch
Clint Hinchliffe
Sandeep Lamichhane
Nick Larkin
Lance Morris
Haris up
Marcus Stoinis
Daniel Worrall
