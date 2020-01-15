advertisement

Rain is emerging as a major factor as SuperCoaches plans a double for Sydney Sixers Round 10.

The Sixers are expected to play two games in Sydney in three days, hosting Hobart on Thursday ahead of BBL09’s second Sydney Smash on Saturday.

However, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts 6-20mm of rain in Sydney on Thursday, probably in the afternoon and evening.

advertisement

The forecast is for more rain on Saturday, with 8-25mm expected and a possible thunderstorm.

The full game between Brisbane and Adelaide, round 9, took place despite the expected rainfall, although it’s always worth having a replacement plan.

If you want to avoid Sydney Sixers and possible delays due to rain, consider the following seven tips from other teams.

We have also listed a Sixers POD and Hobart player in case the first game of round ten takes place.

MORE: THE SIXES YOU NEED FOR DOUBLE AROUND 10

media_cameraJosh Lalor was one of the most consistent quicks in BBL09.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Brisbane Heat) Average: 38 owners: 1.4 percent

In 13 BBL games, the Afghani spinner has conceded 12 goals and received less than one ball, making him one of the most economical bowlers in BBL history.

He scored 38 SuperCoach points in his first appearance of BBL09 against Adelaide and ended with a decent 0-14 of his four overs.

His compatriot Rashid Khan had teams in Adelaide Oval, and Mujeeb could too.

Josh Lalor (Brisbane Heat) Business Average: 51 Owners: 1.8 percent

The left-hand drive vehicle was one of the most expensive players in the SuperCoach BBL at the start of BBL09 at $ 201,900. Lalor has had two of his best three results in the last three rounds. He made a 3:21 draw from four overs against Hobart Hurricanes, accumulated 111 points in the season, and then scored 95 after scoring two 12:12 from three overs against Adelaide Strikers. Lalor was otherwise a constant scorer with six points between 30 and 56.

media_cameraTravis Head has returned to Adelaide Strikers and occupies 3rd place in the batting team.

Qais Ahmad (Hobart Hurricanes) Business Average: 51.7 Owners: 9.2 percent

The price of the hurricanes spinner rose to $ 214,800 after round 3 after booking 180, 41 and 42. But a -1 score on Round 4 was the start of a price drop that caused it to drop to $ 126,000 after Round 8. Ahmad has six points with 35-47 and has a double game week in round 12, which includes a game against winless Melbourne Renegades. If James Faulkner and Riley Meredith pause, he is guaranteed to throw four overs.

Travis Head (Adelaide Strikers) BAT Business Average: 54 Owners: 3.0 percent

Test # 6 played the last two games for the strikers and came back with 22 out of 20 balls against Melbourne Renegades and eight out of four balls against Brisbane Heat. Head took 2-26 out of four overs against the Renegades and scored a total of 94 SuperCoach points. But he didn’t have to bowl when leg spinner Liam O’Connor played his first BBL09 match against Brisbane, which would be a concern for those who wanted to choose him. Adelaide still has a double in lap 12.

MORE CRICKET NEWS:

Can the dangerous duo make it to the next ODI World Championship?

Maxwell returns to the Australian squad

Fearless Zampa Holds Indian Sign Over King Kohli

AB delivers bomb after breathtaking BBL debut

Kohli, India ready for the Pink Ball test

media_cameraJames Pattinson is still cheap enough to be a trading target after its five-slip move.

James Pattinson (Brisbane Heat) Average: 83 owners: 3.4 percent

It was a clear contrast in Pattinson’s two games since he returned from testing – 0-52 and 22 points on round 9, 5-33 and 144 points on round 10. Pattinson’s wickets weren’t exactly pretty – caught with two on the leg by glove maker Jimmy Peirson – but his pace against the Strikers was fierce. In the tenth round he plays again against the strikers in the second leg. Pattinson remains at a low price for what he can produce, and even poor performance will make his price skyrocket.

Peter Siddle (Adelaide Strikers) Average: 56.7 Owner: 5.5 percent

Siddle’s BBL09 statistics make reading easy, as only 6.6 passes are allowed per overflow and 10 gates are 17.4. The veteran is the striker’s favorite bowler. With a SuperCoach average of 56.7, he is one of the best executed bowlers in the competition. Siddle is in just 5.5 percent teams and his affordable price makes him a promising candidate for the Strikers’ 12th round double.



James Vince (Sydney Sixers) Average: 36.6 Ownership: 4.8 percent

Since many teams spend a lot of money to get Tom Curran (236,400 BAT Business Administration) before the Sixers’ double game week, Vince offers a cheap option with a significant profit. He didn’t grow up in any of the Sixers doubles at 49 and 25, but averaged a solid 36.6 points across the campaign. If the Englishman strikes at three, he should have plenty of opportunity in round 10 of his team in round 10 – if the rain stays away.

media_cameraEx-Test opener Matt Renshaw is pleased about a strong campaign for Brisbane Heat.

Matthew Renshaw (Brisbane Heat) BAT Average: 51.7 Owners: 5.3 percent

Renshaw was one of the beneficiaries of the arrival of AB De Villiers, who climbed to number 3 in the Heat cast when Chris Lynn worked with Max Bryant. An undefeated 52 against Adelaide brought Renshaw to 218 runs after nine games, followed by Chris Lynn (265) and Tom Banton (223) for Brisbane. His prize was $ 186,000 after round 5 when he posted 113, 137 and 85. But points from 0 (round 6) and 1 (round 8) will make it more affordable this round.

ROUND 10 FASTENINGS

Sixers v Hurricanes – Thursday, January 16, 7:10 p.m.

Strikers v Heat – Friday, January 17th, 3:40 pm

Stars vs. Scorchers – Saturday, January 18th, 3:40 pm

Thunder v Sixers – Saturday, January 18th, 7.10pm

Bye, renegade

,

advertisement