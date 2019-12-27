advertisement

How does the captain gap work in SuperCoach BBL?

There are several ways you can double your chances of hitting your captain and getting the maximum score every round.

The theory is simple.

Choose someone to play early in the round as your vice-captain. If they do well (especially in the first double game), place your captain on a player who is not in this round.

This can be done through a player like Peter Nevill, who was originally listed in the Sydney Sixers squad but was later replaced by Steve Smith.

You can also close the gap by using a player who has to say goodbye, although there are rounds in which each team plays once.

Here’s how to make the captain’s loophole work for you.

ABOUT NON-PLAYING WICKETKEEPER

For this reason, thousands of coaches chose Peter Nevill from the start, even though he is not in the squad for BBL09.

In SuperCoach BBL, you choose two wicketkeepers and a player without a rating is replaced by the emergency with the lowest rating (see the following example).

This meant for the first rounds, including two in which Sydney Sixers played twice. The coaches were able to use Nevill and still benefit from Josh Philippe’s score.

The Sixers play in round 6, 7, 10 and 13 in the first game of the round if you need to consider other options.

Hobart’s Jake Doran is another one who should be considered for this role, despite being in the matchday squad in BBL09.

If your gap plays and you’re not on the ball, you have to take over their captain score, which can be catastrophic.

STEPS

1. Choose a Vice-Captain to play at the beginning of the round.

2. Place your non-playing wicket keeper on the field.

3. If you want to get the result of your vice-captain, choose your non-playing wicket keeper as captain.

4. If you are not satisfied with your vice-captain’s score, choose another player as the captain.

5. Regardless of whether you perform step two or three, your non-playing keeper will be replaced by your Bench Keeper as an automatic emergency.

ABOUT A BATSMAN / BOWLER

This can get complicated quickly and is only advisable if you have two wicketkeepers and a vice captain whose score you cannot refuse.

Since you have to choose two bats and bowlers, you risk sacrificing points if you do not close this gap correctly.

You need two non-batsmen or throwers to do this job.

One of the players who is not there is placed as a captain on the field, while the other acts as a banker without a score.

Your captain’s gap will be replaced by whoever is playing on your bank since DNP is not included in the emergency rule with the lowest score.

If you have two players on your bench who score, you get the lowest of the two sums.

This can counteract the impact of your captain’s gap by preventing you from securing maximum points from the bank.

In the example above, Wes Agar would be replaced by a Brisbane Heat player to score Nathan Ellis’ score and double the Vice Captain’s score through the bowlers.

STEPS

1. Hold on to at least one trade (this is important because you can use it to engage a player without a rating and close the gap with the rolling lockout).

2. Trade against a player without a rating (ideally with a future DGW) to get two players without rating in the batsmen or bowlers.

3. Put the captain on one of these two players without scoring.

4. Your banker with the lowest score replaces the captain’s gap on the field. Try to make this a player who shows up early in the round. This should be included in your regulatory plan. Often it is not worth removing a low score from your bank to double the total number of your vice captains.

HOW IT LOOKS:

Round 4

Melbourne Renegades host Adelaide Strikers in game one, while Hobart faces game Melbourne Stars in game two. The strikers have a double.

Vice-captain candidates: Alex Carey, Rashid Khan, Jake Weatherald, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell.

Captain gap: Every Sixers (bye) – preferably Peter Nevill / Josh Philippe as wicket keeper. Can be placed on the bench in the field with Alex Carey from the first game.

Round 5

Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades play twice.

Vice-captain candidates: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Dale Steyn, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kane Richardson, Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh.

Captain gap: Any Strikers (bye) – preferably Alex Carey as wicket keeper. If you use Carey, you need Sam Harper, Ben Dunk or Peter Handscomb on the bench.

Round 6

Perth Scorchers appear twice.

Vice-captain candidates: Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson.

Captain gap: Any stars – preferably Ben Dunk / Peter Handscomb as wicket keeper.

Round 7

Melbourne Stars play twice more, although Steyn has been replaced by Pat Brown.

Vice-captain candidates: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain gap: Any Strikers (bye) – preferably Alex Carey as wicket keeper.

