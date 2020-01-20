advertisement

A South Derbyshire supercar businessman was spared jail despite fleeing the scene of an accident in his £ 175,000 Ferrari.

Carl Hartley, 32, of Overseal, was involved in the crash with a red Porsche driven by Henry James Tibbs, 27, who suffered minor injuries.

advertisement

Witnesses told police that the two drivers had adopted “race style” behavior in the run-up to the accident, which took place at 7:55 p.m. on May 20, 2018.

Hartley fled the scene from Sheffield but then identified himself to the police, claiming that his brakes had failed.

But thorough checks found no damage to the vehicle’s brakes, and investigators also discovered that the Ferrari’s airbags were deployed with the car traveling at 68 mph, a court was told.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The road on which the accident occurred has a speed limit of 50 mph, said South Yorkshire police.

Hartley is the son of supercar dealer Tom Hartley, who is headquartered in Moira Road, Overseal, and is known for selling sports cars to millionaires and celebrities.

Following the incident, images were released by South Yorkshire police showing a gray Ferrari 458 and a red Porsche severely demolished following the incident at the Tinsley roundabout in Sheffield.

(Image: South Yorkshire Police)

Hibbs, of New Ollerton, Nottinghamshire, was convicted at Sheffield Crown Court of dangerous driving, while Hartley had recognized the same offense at the start of the trial.

A police spokesman said that on Wednesday, January 15, Hibbs had been given a suspended prison sentence of 10 months, and had to do 220 hours of unpaid work. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Hartley, meanwhile, was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, and sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work, the force added.

He too was disqualified from driving for two years.

PC Rod McEnery said at the end of the hearing: “Many witnesses came forward, all highlighting the” dangerous “,” dangerous “and” racing style “behavior that the drivers had shown in the south Yorkshire.

“Vehicles running and traveling at high speed are a dangerous combination and the collision could have seriously injured innocent drivers and road users.

“I hope Hibbs and Hartley think about the consequences that their actions could have.”

.

advertisement