MIAMI – With two female team owners, two global pop stars running the first half show and a dominant Super Bowl coach LIV may be remembered for the super women who will use the National Football League in a new era.

When the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers take on Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, it will mark the end of the NFL’s 100th season.

The second 100 will look very different.

The most telling sign of what is to come will be found on the San Francisco side where a global television audience and close to 100 million Americans will see something they have never seen before, the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl. – 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers.

The 33-year-old just happens to be the first NFL head coach to open.

“Literally it’s a dream come true,” Sowers said, plunging into the buzz around the opening night of the Super Bowl. “Growing up I knew I either wanted to be a coach, teacher or counselor and accepted all three.

“That’s just what comes with it and I’m ready and happy to be a blocker because I know other women, other young girls are watching this and maybe their path is a little clearer now. “

Following the match will be 49ers co-chairman Denise York or Norma Hunt, an owner of the Chiefs, standing under a confetti shower raising the Lombardi Trophy.

As NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell proudly observed, it will be the first game in which two women will occupy the owners’ boxes.

The first part of the show will feature two pop giants Latina with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, performing together for the first time, saying that they too have a message for young women. “49 and the bosses are headed by women and you have two women running the first half show. That statement to me is just empowering,” Lopez said.

While Sowers ’share of the Super Bowl panorama may be small, its impact on American culture and culture is likely to be far deeper than the flaming social media buzz created by Lopez and Shakira or billionaire owners.

Sowers is not the first woman to work in the NFL. Jen Welter broke that glass ceiling in 2015 when she joined the Arizona Cardinals staff. This year there were four women, including Sower, with full-time coaching jobs.

But training on Sunday at America’s biggest sporting event has put Sowers in the spotlight and diversity in a way that only the Super Bowl can.

“I want the story to be that I’m a coach,” Sowers said. “It’s not just men who can lead men, it’s not that women can lead men, but men can lead if they are true leaders.

“I don’t have to be anyone but myself, keep being myself, be authentic and you’ll find your way.”

POTENTIAL Offensive

In love with football since he was a kid and would go to school wearing Deion Sanders jersey, Sowers’ road to the NFL began with a chance meeting with former Kansas City Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli.

Sowers coached the sophomore fifth grade basketball team and immediately Pioli recognized her potential.

When he moved to the Atlanta Falcons he recommended him for a practice position.

At Atlanta Sowers caught the attention of offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who was so impressed that he brought him to San Francisco when he became coach.

“She knows the game inside and out, she understands the basics,” Pioli told Reuters. “She understands nuance very much, she’s a very hard worker.”

A major challenge facing the NFL has been the lack of diversity, especially the employment of black and minority coaches.

But no one views Sowers involvement as tokenism. One of the NFL’s most innovative thinkers, Shanahan brought her on board for just one reason – because she can make the team better.

“It doesn’t matter who you are as long as they know you’re there to make them better,” Sowers said. “Diversity is so important. The more variety you have the more power you have.

“You have more minds thinking about different things, bringing in different ideas, and the more you have a diverse group of people, the better your team will be and that’s what we found in San Francisco “.

Sowers said she is prepared for the Super Bowl spotlight and eager to let the world know that dreams come true.

“I’m telling them (dream kids) you can,” Sower said. “That’s the important thing to be visible.

“If you don’t see it, you can’t dream about it.” (Reporting by Steve Keating; Additional reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

