TIP additional money into your mortgage instead of increasing your retirement assets: what’s the best option?

It is a lengthy debate that can be discussed extensively and often leads to everyone scratching their heads.

Interest rates on home loans have never been lower – many are in the two to three percent range – while pension fund returns are in double digits.

The latest statistics from the super research company SuperRatings showed that a balanced average of 13.8 percent was achieved in 2019. This is an excellent result for those who are wasting money on their retirement hangover, either forcibly or through voluntary contributions.

However, there is still a large section of society – one in three Australians – that is mortgaged, and many of these borrowers continue to focus on reducing that debt.

Time is of the essence. We have been in the new decade for a month and could now be a perfect opportunity for Australians to rethink their financial situation to find out whether it is better for them to reduce their mortgage loans or increase their retirement assets.

MORTGAGE

The financial security of owning a home can be a blessing, especially when you retire.

Most retirees who don’t want to spend money to have a roof over their heads want to quit working without a mortgage loan.

media_cameraIf you also invest in a home loan, you can save thousands of dollars in interest costs and shorten the term of the loan by years.

Property Planning Australia CEO David Johnston believes that the best option is to focus on pre-retirement residential debt.

“Repaying your home loan before paying additional funds in super makes sense in proportion to the length of your time horizon until retirement,” he said.

Mr Johnston said that by pouring extra money into your mortgage instead of your super mortgages – usually variable mortgages – you could have a redraw facility that you could dip into

the means in an emergency.

“This gives you improved risk management when you have cash flow fluctuations,” he said.

If additional money is invested in Super, it must remain there until the account holder reaches the minimum age – currently between 55 and 60 years.

“You cannot access your money if it has contributed to Super,” said Johnston.

Figures from MoneySmart’s online calculator show that monthly repayments on a 30-year mortgage loan of $ 300,000 and an interest rate of 3.5 percent are $ 1,347.

If the borrower cuts another $ 200 a month from the start of the loan, it will cut six years and one month of the loan term, saving about $ 42,000 in interest costs.

The Reserve Bank of Australia could cut interest rates again this month or in the coming months, which is likely to further lower mortgage rates.

Ryan Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Tribeca Financial, said: “It is always a good idea, if at all possible, to contribute additional loan repayments to your home loan.”

“It will help reduce your non-deductible debt while reducing the repayment period for your home,” he said.

Ryan Watson, chief executive officer of media_cameraTribeca Financial, said there is a lot to think about before deciding whether to put more money into your mortgage or into your super mortgage.

SUPERANNUATION

Australians have had excellent retirement savings over the past year and strong financial markets have given their balances a strong boost.

Tribeca’s Mr. Watson said pumping extra money in Super is “a great way to save tax.”

“A person who earns more than $ 90,000 a year saves at least 22 percent tax on the contributions (up to a certain limit) they make to retirement savings. This can save people thousands of dollars in taxes every year save, “he said.

Mr. Watson said the compound interest benefit for making additional deposits into a super account is significant.

“Given the current low interest rates, the tax savings associated with focusing on and making additional pre-tax contributions to pension insurance make a lot of sense to me,” he said.

Know your super maintenance age. Australians born before July 1, 1960 have access to super offers at the age of 55, but those born after that date may have to wait up to five years longer, depending on the year of birth. For example, if you were born between July 1st, 1962 and June 30th, 1963, your current maintenance age is 58 years.

media_cameraAddition of cash to super money can make a big difference. However, you need to remember that you won’t be able to access it until you retire.

Some people choose to work even when they are accessing their super.

Brendan O’Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of Intrust Super, said that in the long run it is likely to put extra money in Super to get a quicker return.

“In the longer term, it is also possible that an investment in the balanced option of a super fund will generate a higher return than the interest rate on a home loan,” he said.

“On the other hand, people with lower incomes and less disposable income may be better suited to repaying loans because this will put their money into retirement.”

Mr. O’Farrell said that once the house was paid out and the children left the family home, the Australians could be in a much better financial position to throw extra money in super.

Dr. Martin Fahy, chief executive officer of the Association of Superannuation Funds in Australia, said balanced super funds had achieved an average annual return of 7.7 percent in the ten years to January of this year.

“This is comparable to an average mortgage rate of 6.1 percent over the 10 years, or 4.9 percent if you took out a very simple home loan,” he said.

“In mathematical terms, the past 10 years would mean that if you put money into your superannuation, you would be better off at a rational economic level,” he said.

“However, with a view to the future, it is difficult to know where interest rates and yields will go.”

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth

Originally published as extra cash: decide whether to tip the mortgage or a super mortgage

