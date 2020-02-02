advertisement

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes felt uncomfortable and under pressure for much of the game when he recaptured his mojo and brought Andy Reid and the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win. It was the first NFL championship in half a century.

All it took was two-digit falls in the postseason. Then Mahomes led the Chiefs 6:13 to 21 points in a row in the final and hit two long passes on touchdown rides to score a 31:20 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“We have never lost faith,” said Mahomes. “It’s the biggest. Everyone on this team, nobody had his head down. We believed in each other. We preached that all year round.”

The Chiefs (15-4) were 24-0 and 17-7 behind in their previous playoff games. This time Kansas City had almost no time to make a comeback.

Kansas City fans in the crowd of 62,417 at Hard Rock Stadium had little opportunity to chant and do the Tomahawk chop when KC fell behind 20:10 in the third quarter. Mahomes even threw his second interception of the night after they fell behind.

But the acclaimed 49ers defense got late and Mahomes brought the magic that made him special.

He completed passes of 44 meters to Tyreek Hill and 38 to Sammy Watkins. The touchdowns went to Travis Kelce to reduce the deficit to three and Damien Williams, who took the lead. The first NFL title in head coach Reid’s two-decade career was won by Williams ’38-yard TD run.

The 61-year-old Reid won a Super Bowl ring with the Packers in 1996. He has been looking for a coach since he was hired by Philadelphia in 1999. The Eagles lost after the 2004 season on their only trip to the big game.

“That’s what it’s about,” said Reid. “What a great team, great coach. Appreciate everything. “

Mahomes found Hill, whose wobble leading to the second goal in San Francisco, for 44 yards on a third-and-15 – the first long pass Kansas City completed. A 20 yard pass interference call to Tarvarius Moore, who had this earlier choice, put the ball on the 1 and Kelce was wide open to the score.

The chiefs ‘defense, embarrassed by the Niners’ misdirection, became largely stingy and forced a 3-0 win. Mahomes met Watkins just behind Richard Sherman for a 38-yard win, which resulted in Williams’ first goal.

San Francisco (15: 4) had nothing left to offer in the fourth quarter, and his coach Kyle Shanahan experienced another breakdown in his team’s last game. Three years ago, as an offensive coordinator in Atlanta, he was part of the collapse and loss of the Falcons’ Super Bowl in the New England extension.

Kansas City, an original AFL franchise, won the last Super Bowl before the full merger and prevailed against Minnesota in 1970. Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt even coined the term Super Bowl.

Now the Hunt family can add a Vince Lombardi trophy to the Lamar Hunt trophy made with the AFC crown.

“It’s a beautiful trophy,” said Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. “I am very happy for our players, coaches and fans. And especially Andy Reid. Nobody deserves this trophy more than Andy Reid.”

San Francisco went 4:12 in 2018 and Shanahan was in a hot spot this season. He was approaching a ring again, but the Niners could not stop the straightforward attack that saw Mahomes, Hill, Kelce, Williams and all the other chiefs shine.

“We have hearts,” said Mahomes. “We never give up and the guys around us, the team leaders, have the attitude that we never give up.”

The Chiefs’ fourth-quarter fireworks matched the expected offensive explosion. There used to be some strong shoots, but not many large pieces.

The 49ers spent almost six minutes on their first trip, but only got the 38-yard field goal from Robbie Gould. Kansas City recorded 7:26 for his next march, including a fourth-and-one run by Williams on a direct jump to the 49ers 1. All four bosses in the backfield turned around before the jump.

Mahomes took it upon himself to end the 15-game series with a run option.

The 7-3 deficit was the first for San Francisco since game 15. It soon became 10-3 after Jimmy Garoppolo’s poorly advised praise was intercepted by pressure from Bashaud Breeland. Another fourth downward game paid off for KC, with Williams winning 3 on a pitchout. But the bosses stopped and Harrison Butker kicked a 31-yard field goal.

San Francisco needed a spark, and as so often this season, the running game made it happen. The 49ers beat the chiefs in the trenches and won 53 yards in five successive rushes before Garoppolo struck two passes. In the second half, in the middle for Kyle Juszczyk, the full-back looked anything but good – perhaps the best tackle from Kansas City. Juszczyk stormed into the end zone for a 15 yard TD to tie it at 10.

Once again, Garoppolo was brilliant on a ride after being picked up. He improved 39 for 42 for 461 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions with a rating of 136.2 for such series after the TD.

Goulds 42-Yarder gave the Niners their first lead and crowned the first drive of the second half. Again, their misguided games kept the chiefs off balance in defense.

Like Garoppolo in the first half, Mahomes then took cover and tried to hit Hill and was selected by Fred Warner. It was the first interception by Mahomes in five postseason games.

And it paid off with another efficient series for the Niners, finishing third with a 26-yard win against Kendrick Bourne. Raheem Mostert, the star of the NFC title game, was 20 to 10 ahead of 1.

Hardly unknown terrain for Kansas City, which left Houston 24-0 and Tennessee 17-7 in the playoffs. Both holes were dug in the first half. This came with 17 1-2 minutes.

Mahomes, Reid and Company just shrugged, gathered and brought a first championship to Kansas City since 1970.

