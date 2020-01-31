advertisement

New Zealand’s super-over suffering has no end. The Kiwis lost their second consecutive Super Over in Wellington on Friday – a rare case in a bilateral series – against India.

It was her seventh loss in a super over.

With the pursuit of 166 New Zealand seemed prepared for victory. Eleven were needed from the last two overs. But the fast bowler Navdeep Saini tightened the screws in the 19th and only received four runs.

Four gates fell in Shardul Thakur’s final. Ross Taylor (24 of 18) was caught by Shreyas Iyer at Midwicket, Seifert (57 of 39) was dropped out, Daryl Mitchell (4 of 3) was taken by Shivam Dube for cover and the last ball – with two runs – Mitchell Santner ( 2: 2) had gone out.

In the Super Over, New Zealand – without regular skipper Kane Williamson – sent Colin Munro and Seifert to Jasprit Bumrah.

Iyer dropped Seifert in the first ball. He ran two and hit a boundary in the next ball. In the third ball he was dropped again, this time by K.L. Rahul behind the wicket. Bumrah finally managed to get rid of Seifert in the fourth ball. Washington Sundar made a deep cover catch.

So far all super overs in men’s T20I cricket.

Munro found another limit in the fifth ball and ran a single to cope with 13 runs over.

We need 14 to win, K.L. Rahul hit Tim Southee in the first two balls for a six and a four. Scott Kuggeleijn caught him in the third ball, but the damage was done.

Virat Kohli ran a couple and broke a border to end the matter with a ball.

