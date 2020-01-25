advertisement

Mamma Mia! Universal Orlando will be even more entertaining with your favorite Nintendo characters as there is a fourth exciting theme park.

After months of standing still, Universal Orlando has confirmed that a new park is on the way. to give visitors an insight into the most iconic places and experiences of Nintendo,

advertisement

Comcast executives have announced that this “fourth gate”, based on Nintendo characters, will open its doors in Orlando in 2023. It is located on an area of ​​304 hectares, just a few kilometers from the current Universal Orlando property.

As reported by USA Today, this park is part of another expansion that will make the Orlando Resort twice the size.

The first Nintendo Park will be launched this year in Osaka, Japan, before opening in California and Orlando. A location in Singapore is also expected to appear on the (Pokémon) cards.

Thierry Coup, Senior Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Universal Creative, made the following statement:

You don’t just play the game. you live the game, you live the adventure.

Nintendo’s most famous locations and experiences are brought to life, including Mushroom Kingdom, Peach’s Castle, an incredible Mario Kart ride, Bowser’s Castle and more.

This new park will employ more than 14,000 people, adding to Universal Orlando’s 25,000 employees. According to reports, they receive a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour.

In addition, this new attraction is believed to attract millions of visitors to the resort to walk the magical and money-making traces of the Harry Potter wizarding world.

advertisement