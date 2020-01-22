advertisement

OLD FORGE, Pa. – The ovens at Agostini Bakery in Old Forge are hot and full.

The company supplies bread, sandwiches, pizza trays and dough to dozens of different companies.

“We need to do extra shifts only for the pizza peels only to ensure that we have enough for everyone, sometimes it doesn’t work, but most of the time it does,” said baker owner Bob Agostini.

The Super Bowl is coming and Agostini has been busy for weeks now.

Customers come to pick up orders for the match day.

“It’s crazy, it’s one of our busiest days of the year, but it’s organized. I think it’s good for all the companies involved, because people order in advance, they plan it, big holiday, so we have a lot of time to getting us ready, as well as our bakeries, our food suppliers, so it’s a good day, ”said Katie Archer of Hoagies of Mayfield of Steve & Irene.

According to Forbes, Americans eat more on Super Bowl Sunday than any other day except Thanksgiving.

Pizza is number one and sandwiches are also popular.

“We consider this a holiday, of course not like Christmas or Easter, but still a holiday because we can actually earn a few dollars!” Agostini said.

Agostini said after Super Bowl that there is a short break, after which the staff must prepare for the busiest time of the year: fasting.

