advertisement

The Super Bowl 54 is ranked as one of the most exciting in NFL history. The Kansas City Chiefs pick up the win against a tough team of the San Francisco 49ers with 31:20. And for the person who only looks for advertising, there were a lot of great things to see – including some that were led by athletes.

Below are six of the best ads from professional athletes and the sports shoe brands that support them.

Tom Brady x Hulu

Long-time New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady launched a Hulu commercial played by his NFL agency and the discussion of where, if any, he will play next season. “Saying that all good things must come to an end. The best only know when to go, ”Brady said in advertising before finally delivering the famous slogan of the subscription-on-demand service:“ Hulu doesn’t just have live sports. “Thank you for the heart attack, champion.

advertisement

connected

Oikos Greek yogurt

There are many positions in which athletes play on the soccer field, but Oikos focused on tight ends in its Super Bowl 54 advertisement. Inspired by Major Lazer’s “Bubble Butt”, the brand emphasized how healthy their yogurt is by focusing on the back ends of the athletes and ending the commercial with the words “NFL Glutes Need Protein” on the screen.

Secret #KickInequality

The deodorant company delivered strong advertising with the UWNT soccer stars Carli Lloyd and Crystal Dunn. On the big stage, social problems with which women are confronted were highlighted.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPWBom92QIs [/ embed]

Under Armor “The only way is through”

Although the Baltimore-based brand unveiled the ad last month, Under Armor secured Super Bowl 54 advertising time to play for the masses. The move is fitting as there are NFL stars including D.K. Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks.

Microsoft “Be the One”

In an effort to empower “the next generation of game changers”, Microsoft presented offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers from San Francisco 49, who was the first woman to train in the Super Bowl.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xPn4DXIj5w [/ embed]

Biodegradable Saucony collection

With his new ad, Saucony asked the question, “What if the shoes we threw away actually went away?” The brand doesn’t make shoes for the soccer field, but that didn’t stop Saucony from sharing an ad to its to showcase biodegradable shoes.

See photos from the Super Bowl 54 halftime show.

Want more?

J-Lo’s daughter Emme collapses the house at Super Bowl 54 in Versace Combat Boots

Beyoncé turns green in a jeans Balmain suit with soaring pumps in the Super Bowl

advertisement