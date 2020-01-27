advertisement

MIAMI – Super Bowl week got off to a subdued start as the Kansas City and San Francisco 49ers bosses arrived in Miami on Sunday with still rumors that Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash.

What was supposed to be the landing on a week-long holiday turned boring as the NFL and players from both teams learned that Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in the crash.

“Man not Kobe … Prayers for his family and friends! #RIPMamba,” Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted.

advertisement

Richard Sherman, the cornerback back in San Francisco who will be tasked with defending Mahomes at next Sunday’s Super Bowl, echoed the sentiment on Twitter: “Just don’t have the words … #Kobe.”

The NFL joined other major North American sports leagues to offer condolences to the Bryant family as they watched a moment of silence before the start of the All-Star games played in Orlando.

“The National Football League extends its deepest condolences to the friends and families of all those who lost their lives in today’s accident, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna,” the NFL said in a statement.

“Kobe was an exceptional athlete who excited and entertained sports fans around the world for a generation. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family, Kobe fans, his teammates, the Lakers and the NBA.”

While a pair is likely to depend on the sports world and Super Bowl preparations for some time the show will continue, though the lighthearted mood that usually accompanies Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night when both teams dive into a ditch the media is sure to be more silent.

The sadness, however, will eventually give way to excitement as thousands of fans pour into Miami, which is hosting the Super Bowl for an 11th time record.

Miami, one of the biggest holiday destinations in the world, will be ready to welcome fans of the Chiefs who have waited half a century for a comeback in the NFL Championship game.

Kansas City are the easy favorites to lift the Lombardi Trophy next Sunday, though some odds makers call the contest even. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

advertisement