advertisement

Although you may not remember the winner (or loser) of every Super Bowl in the past 25 years, you can remember some of the commercials. From a financially savvy baby who explains how to trade a dog named Weego online to a red M&M named Danny DeVito, the past two and a half decades have produced some of the best spots ever – the Super Bowl’s pop culture champions -Sunday.

When USA TODAY started the 32nd ad meter competition with the registration for the panel on January 15th, we wanted to prepare for the Super Bowl advertising fun in 2020 by pressing the rewind button and the best of the best of the best last 25 years looking back.

AD METER: Sign in and help us choose the best Super Bowl ad

advertisement

Sit back and enjoy when we count the 30 best!

1.Snickers: Betty White Football (Super Bowl XLIV, 2010)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

If your pickup football team in 2010 looked like it wasn’t going anywhere else, mainly because some players had the starved inner mojo of Betty White and Abe Vigoda … well, wait? Get them a snickers!

2. Doritos: dog bribes cat owner (Super Bowl XLVI, 2012)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

More like “dog” Corleone, this man’s best friend uses a little Doritos bribery to make sure that man doesn’t let the cat out of his pocket.

3. Snickers: The Brady Bunch (Super Bowl XLIX, 2015)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; } .embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; } .embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Marsha, Marsha, Marsh-er, Danny Trejo! At least, that’s what happens when she gets hungry in this 2015 Snickers ad.

4. Budweiser: Dalmatian Trains Clydesdale (Super Bowl XLII, 2008)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Rocky Balboa? Nope. This is Hank, a Clydesdale who didn’t make it into the Budweiser sled team, and his trainer, a tireless Dalmatian who would have made Burgess Meredith blush with envy. The two “bark” after a training program (of course according to the Rocky theme) and overcome the doubts on the way to better results a year later.

5. Bud Light: Rescue Dog Brings Beer (Super Bowl XLVI, 2012)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Who is a good boy On Super Bowl Sunday 2012 it was Weego! The Rescue Puppy was a huge success this year on the Super Bowl Party racetrack and offered Anheuser-Busch another entertaining buzzword.

6.Volkswagen: The Force (Super Bowl XLV, 2011)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

As a fan favorite of 2011, a little Darth Vader learned thanks to his father’s help that his powers had the greatest influence on staring at his father’s Volkswagen.

7. Sketchers: dog in sneakers wins race (Super Bowl XLVI, 2012)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

A French bulldog in running shoes who won a dog race against a few greyhounds and crossed the finish line on the moon? Yes, a French bulldog in running shoes, who won a dog race against a couple of greyhounds and crossed the finish line on the moon. Go, Mr. Quiggly, go!

8. Doritos: Time Machine (Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Doritos had some highly rated commercials in 2014, but none has caused more reactions than this little boy and his fully functional and successful time machine.

9. Audi: Vampire Party (Super Bowl XLVI, 2012)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Audi 2012 was rated “The Killing Moon” by Echo & The Bunnymens and presented the company’s new LED headlight technology, which was practically daylight. This is great for drivers, but less than ideal if you’re a vampire in his beam.

10. Bud Light: Secret Fridge (Super Bowl XL, 2006)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

This 2006 Bud Light ad, which also received the Ad Meter, was reminiscent of a man’s inner James Bond, but unwittingly relied on his neighbors’ belief in a beer-giving party deity.

11. Hyundai: The Elevator (Super Bowl LIII, 2019)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Hyundai was the hit in 2019 with its advertisement “Shopper Assurance”, by only taking an elevator ride with Jason Bateman at the wheel into the depths of the not so easy life moments.

12.Volkswagen: dog gets fit, Star Wars (Super Bowl XLVI, 2012)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

The imperial march was a four-legged one in 2012 when a couple of dogs paid homage to Darth Vader and the Dark Side with a bark gala that could have won the Oscar for best costume design.

13. M & M’S: introduces Ms. Brown (Super Bowl XLVI, 2012)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Mrs. Brown stepped into the spotlight in 2012, keeping things noble and sophisticated, and explaining a general misunderstanding about the brown M&M, while the red M&M completely confused the situation and went on Full Monty on national television.

14.Kia: Hero’s Journey (Super Bowl LI, 2017)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Melissa McCarthy had a pretty good trip for heroes in 2017, a bumpy ride with whale flops, tree stumps, icy falls, and run-over rhinos – luckily, her ride on the company’s Kia Niro, the company’s hybrid crossover, was much smoother!

15. FedEx: Caveman Delivery (Super Bowl XL, 2006)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

And here we thought logistics would be a problem if we didn’t use FedEx 2006! Nope. The parcel delivery company made it clear that choosing a different delivery method was never a good decision.

16.Amazon: Alexa Loses Her Voice (Super Bowl LII, 2018)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Speaking of Alexa – she lost her voice during Super Bowl 2018! The popular Amazon device suffered a bug, and Jeff Bezos’ team had an idea: use celebrity fill-ins. Chaotically funny in their unique deliveries, the ad was one of the most memorable this year.

17. Bud Light: Pilot Skydiver (Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Bud Light never missed an opportunity for unexpected moments and got great results with this ad in 2005 – hopefully the pilot landed … quietly.

18th NFL: Touchdown Celebrations (Super Bowl LII, 2018)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Nobody puts Baby-er, a Giants receiver, in the corner. As one of the most popular commercials of 2018, the NFL recreated the famous Dirty Dancing graduation dance sequence … with Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning.

19.Pots: perfume (Super Bowl XLII, 2008)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Forget science – it blinded you with peanuts! Planters had guys who made fun of their lead actress in this hilarious 2008 place.

20. E-Trade: Baby (Super Bowl XLII, 2008)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

While many of the people who watched the Super Bowl in 2008 may have been a little skeptical about using e-trade, the company’s new spokesman made it clear that the process wasn’t really that difficult to understand.

21. Tide to Go: Talking Spot (Super Bowl XLII, 2008)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

The laundry company used an interview wrecking spot as a spokesman for its tide to go in 2008 and (ironically) it became one of the best spots of the year.

22. OREO: Whispering (Super Bowl XLVII, 2013)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Oreo led the Cream vs. Cookie debate to an unexpected location in 2008 and triggered a quiet, library-friendly Battle Royale.

23rd NFL: The 100 Year Old Game (Super Bowl LIII, 2019)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

With a view to the 100th anniversary of the NFL, a beautiful ceremony among the sizes of the NFL quickly became chaotic when Mr. Beat Mode, Marshawn Lynch, a… FUMBLE!

24. Microsoft: We All Win (Super Bowl LIII, 2019)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Microsoft, another ad meter “Best of 2019”, has not only changed the game. They introduced video game controller technology that gives everyone the ability to play.

25.Amazon Alexa: not everything makes the cut (Super Bowl LIII, 2019)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Some of the “failed” ideas for adding Amazon’s Alexa led commercial fans in 2019 on a trip full of missteps that included toothbrush technology, Harrison Ford’s dog collar, and a musically aggressive whirlpool.

26. Doritos / Mountain Dew: Doritos Blaze vs. Mountain Dew Ice (Super Bowl LII, 2018)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Peter Dinklage, lip-synchronized Busta Rhymes? Morgan Freeman, Missy Elliot, who synchronized the lips? Some moments are just great – and this Doritos Mountain Dew spot from 2019 was one of them.

27. Doritos: Revenge of the Dog for Doritos Teasing (Super Bowl XLV, 2011)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Dogs love Doritos. And in 2011, an adorable pug showed that not even a sheet of glass in the door could stop the four-legged anger from hitting the legendary chip!

28. Doritos: crystal ball (Super Bowl XLIII, 2009)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

An office worker who won the Ad Meter in 2009 uses a crystal to… um… predict the future – including free Doritos for everyone!

29. Budweiser: Crabs Worship Bud Ice Box (Super Bowl XLI, 2007)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

Everyone congratulates the Budweiser ice box! This successful 2007 spot brought creativity “out of the shadows” for a few insidious crustaceans.

30. Budweiser: Puppy Love (Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014)

.embed-container {position: relative; padded bottom: 56.25%; Height: 0; Overflow hidden; maximum width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed {position: absolute; above: 0; left: 0; Width: 100%; Height: 100%; }

When Budweiser’s best friend met Clydesdale. The story of 2014 was a continuation of the hit “Brotherhood” from 2013, which this time introduced an unlikely friendship.

The full list can be found here.

advertisement