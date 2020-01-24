advertisement

From a whole roast pork to a 5-pound burger called Fat Freddy, the options for the game day call your name.

Are you looking for a place to see the Super Bowl and enjoy drink specials? Here are a few options:

The butcher

A Super Bowl tailgate party is held in this popular beer garden and grill in downtown West Palm (2pm to 5pm).

That eats: Before the game there is a $ 30 bottomless wings deal with draft beer. From 5 p.m., expect 2-dollar sliders, 5-quarter rib racks, and 1-dollar and 1-dollar pierogies. Or you and your closest friends – up to eleven of them – can try Fat Freddy, the new mammoth burger from Butcher Shop, and share a mug of beer for $ 100 or a full beer tower for $ 200. (As for the burger, think 5-pound mixed patties topped on a giant brioche bun.) Butcher Shop’s popular sausages, steaks, sandwiches, and other favorite dishes are also available.

There are also some cigar rollers, music and the game action, which was broadcast by six projectors and four television screens.

The Butcher Shop: 209 6th St., West Palm Beach; 561-812-2336

Grato

The popular West Palm Trattoria by chef Clay Conley brings back her Super Bowl Sunday soiree with all-inclusive benefits. This means that you have a fully open bar and can eat indefinitely while watching the game on large screen TVs throughout the restaurant. All of this costs $ 100 per person (plus tax and tip).

The meal consists of a whole roast pork with homemade tortillas, three chicken wings, an endless pizza bar, jalapeo-cheddar arancini, smoked brisket spring rolls and the popular hot dog panini from the sister restaurant Buccan.

The drinks: free frozen Moscow Mule and other cocktails, wines from the barrel as well as barrel and canned beers.

The party starts at 6 p.m. and continues after the game (with a money bar). Reservations are a must.

Grato: S. Dixie Highway 1901, West Palm Beach; 561-404-1334

Deck 84

The casual intracoastal spot of the restaurateur Burt Rapoport offers a view of the water and the Super Bowl action. Sit at the bar and high-tops during the game and get half-price drinks and snacks at special prices.

The party starts early – the fun before the game starts with live music (2pm to 5.30pm). Reservations are strongly recommended.

Deck 84: 840 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561-665-8484

Mortons The steak house

Bargain lovers of Morton’s “Power Hour” will be happy to know that the steakhouse bars offer extended happy hour deals throughout the Super Bowl weekend. The food and drink specialties start this Friday and continue until Sunday evening.

If you are new to power hour, try snacks like petite filet mignon sandwiches, prime cheeseburgers, short rib steak tacos, parmesan truffle fries, crab spinach artichoke dip, mini crab cakes, and iceberg wedge snacks 6 and 9 USD each.

Mortons: in downtown West Palm, 777 S. Flagler Dr. (561-835-9664), in Boca Raton, 5050 Town Center Circle (561-392-7724)

_

