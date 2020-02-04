advertisement

In 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick protested police violence against the African American community by kneeling down to sing the national anthem before the NFL games.

In the years that followed, Kaepernick’s protest became a focal point of outrage on the Internet. Even though Kaepernick had the idea of ​​a former green beret on active duty who told him that kneeling during the anthem would be a respectful way of protest, some conservative commentators and political figures said that the demonstration was a sign disrespectful to the military.

Fast forward to Super Bowl LIV, in which the Kansas City chefs and the 49ers clashed in Miami Gardens, Florida on February 2, 2020. Public shame for the alleged breach of decorum expectations during the hymn turned into a sort of slideshow of the game itself.

advertisement

A brief video released by celebrity gossip TMZ at the start of the game showed hip hop icons Beyonce, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy seated while singing Demi Lovato’s hymn.

It is still unclear why the family remained seated. Some assumed it was a demonstration in support of the Kaepernick protest, while some observed that others in their area also sat during the anthem. Beyonce, for her part, seemed to sing along with Lovato’s interpretation. We sent an email to Beyonce’s talent agency to ask if she and her family intended to make a political statement, but we received no response.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cs2fUrZInQ4 (/ integrated)

Perhaps predictably, the debate over Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy had its own backlash when shortly after a video emerged from Mar-a-Lago, the American complex of US President Donald Trump in Florida, which seemed show him jerking off during the anthem in an effort to entertain the people gathered there to watch the game.

A video of Trump points to him and conducts an alleged orchestra during the singing of the hymn. The clip released online with comments, like the one below from The Young Turks (TYT), on the left, which alleged that Trump did not respect national symbols.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Joth8HM1JZ0 (/ integrated)

Trump severely criticized NFL players who protested by kneeling during the anthem, asking for example in 2017: “Wouldn’t you like to see one of these NFL owners when someone is missing respect our flag for saying, “Get this motherfucker out of the field right now. Outside. He’s fired. He is fired. “

Jay-Z has been criticized for stating that he supports Kaepernick’s protest while entering into a commercial partnership with the NFL that included the production of the half-time Super Bowl LIV show that starred superstars from the pop Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. His family’s decision to sit during the anthem for whatever reason drew criticism from Kaepernick.

There is a code that suggests proper conduct as to how to behave while reading the anthem, but it is not illegal to ignore it. Title 36, section 301 of the United States Code generally states that everyone present must stand and hold their right hand over their hearts during the hymn.

advertisement