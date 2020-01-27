advertisement

Ticket prices for the Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens are expected to reach a new high. This is partly due to the appearance of the Kansas City Chiefs for half a century and partly to the booming economy in the home region of the San Francisco 49ers.

How much would you pay for one of the 65,000 tickets for the Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens?

Brock Bierman, a die-hard San Francisco 49ers fan, paid $ 6,600 for a single seat at the 2020 Super Bowl.

“It’s a dream come true. I can’t miss an opportunity like this,” said Bierman, a 36-year-old entrepreneur who lives in Jacksonville. “Experience energy and atmosphere – you can’t replace that.”

The ticket prices for the extravaganza on February 2 are facing a new record, which is fueled in part by the enthusiasm of fans like Bierman. In another force that is driving up prices, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the first time in half a century.

The average resale price for a Super Bowl ticket, according to SeatGeek, was $ 6,736 on Wednesday. That’s more than the previous record of $ 5,435, the average price for a ticket to the 2018 competition between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl Tickets offer a fascinating case study of the laws of supply and demand – and fascinating insights into consumer psychology. More than 100 million Americans watch the big game broadcast for free, but a piece of high rollers and superfans eagerly pay a premium to see the event live.

“It’s just one of those lifelong experiences,” said Bierman, a former West Palm Beach resident who continues to work at the 49ers Fan Club in Palm Beach County. “I don’t know if (the 49ers) will ever go again.”

Long-time fans of the Miami Dolphins and other unfortunate franchisees could roll their eyes at this statement. Since the Dolphins last played in the big game in 1983, the Niners have won three Super Bowls and lost one.

Whether drought in the championship or not, the attitude that should not be missed increases the demand for tickets. Bierman lived in Northern California as a child. One of his earliest memories of his favorite team is legendary quarterback Joe Montana, who leads the offensive.

After the 49ers won this year’s NFC championship, Bierman bought a seat for about $ 5,000 through Ticketmaster. Taxes and fees raised the total to $ 6,600, he said.

Others are willing to pay even more. At the Palm Beach Police and Firefighters Charity Gala, which took place on January 18, two residents of Palm Beach paid at an auction for tickets donated by Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, co-owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and her husband Joel Kassewitz , $ 35,000 each.

For $ 35,000, winners will receive two tickets to the game, a night at The Breakers, and a limo to and from Miami Gardens.

“Depending on where these seats are located, this could be a market value,” said Jesse Lawrence, founder of TicketIQ, a search engine for seats at major events.

The last time the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl was Len Dawson’s Kansas City quarterback – and the face value of a ticket was $ 15.

If Super Bowl tickets had only risen with inflation in the past half century, a seat would cost $ 102 today. Instead, the average face value of a ticket has risen to over $ 2,000.

When tickets are scarce, Super Bowl seats are traded on the resale market at twice the face value or more.

Admission prices have followed the type of hockey sticks used by equity investors and parents paying tuition fees.

The Super Bowl has only gotten bigger over the decades. Football has darkened baseball as the nation’s most popular sport. The big game draws the largest television audience by far every year.

Meanwhile, the NFL has increased ticket supply in recent years, Lawrence said. Players are no longer able to claim tickets and resell them. Each player on the list receives two free tickets and then has the opportunity to buy up to 13 more at face value.

For the 2015 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, there was a malfunction in the resale market that left some fans without tickets, Lawrence said.

“The NFL has taken a more active role in managing the market,” he said. “Before 2015 it was really the Wild West. The supply chain was completely opaque.”

Since the NFL monitors the tickets for their marquee more closely, it is simply more difficult to get tickets. No tickets will be sold to the general public as the league will distribute the tickets to all 32 teams and then keep part of them. The host team – the Dolphins – receives 5 percent of the tickets and gives some to subscribers.

“It created less offer,” said Lawrence.

As for demand, the 2020 game will bring two fan communities together to get tickets, not to mention airfare and hotel rooms.

The Niners play in economically booming Northern California. The average home price in San Francisco and Silicon Valley is over $ 1 million.

The region also has the highest paid workers in the country. The average weekly wage in Santa Clara County was $ 2,612 in mid-2019, the richest in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The ranking is rounded off by the counties San Francisco and San Mateo, also in the heart of the Niners fan base.

Kansas City’s economic statistics are far less exciting – wages in the metropolitan area are at or below the national average of $ 1,095 a week. But for Chiefs fans, there is the allure of a long absence, along with the excitement of a team led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“This is a unique opportunity for Chiefs fans,” said Lawrence. “They say:” 50 years have passed. Let’s do this. “

Price peaks mean that Super Bowl tickets are a luxury item. But the increasingly creative financial industry is also trying to make Super Bowl tickets available to working stiffs.

The StubHub ticket marketplace partnered with financial technology company Affirm Inc. this month to help fans fund ticket purchases of up to $ 17,500. According to StubHub, interest rates are up to 30 percent.

Of course fans can also buy tickets by credit card, but the introduction of a new rental market for tickets only increases the possibility of further price increases. How high could prices go?

“At some point there will be an upper limit,” said Lawrence. “I do not know what that is.”

