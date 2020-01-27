advertisement

Nick Pugliese @nickpugliese

Sunday

January 26, 2020 at 3:21 pm

From now until after the game, the Palm Beach Post will provide Super Bowl content in print, online and on social media.

In January 1969, Joe Namath was sitting by the pool in Miami Beach, talking to a small group of sports writers.

It was less than a week before Super Bowl III – when Namath and the New York Jets upset Baltimore Colts 16-7 to stun the sports world and ensure that the NFL title game would never be the same.

When it comes to reporting on Super Bowl LIV – on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium – those of us at The Palm Beach Post don’t expect a private interview with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes this week.

But we will be among the thousands that cover the game and all the hype and Hoopla harbingers – online and in print.

Rely on The Post staff, including sports, news and feature writers, and our award-winning photo team to provide features, columns, notes and photo galleries and connect with you on social media from Twitter to Facebook.

And we’ll look for stories related to the Miami Dolphins and what they do to get back to the Super Bowl, as well as local points of view, including former Dolphins or state players on both lists.

We will have daily reports from “Radio Row” at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where a lot of professional athletes, entertainers and celebrities will show up.

And we take a look at the nightly party and social scene from Palm Beach County to South Beach to read interesting stories and watch celebrities.

We’ll also have USA Today content to complement what our employees do.

Maybe we’ll even look at the scene pool to make sure Mahomes isn’t waiting for us.

