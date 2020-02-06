advertisement

While the U.S. ratings for the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31:20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Fox Sunday were not convincing (until 2019, but still the second to last observed in the past 11 years), was the canadian reviews were through the roof. According to Bell Media, its Super Bowl LIV broadcast on CTV (broadcast), TSN (cable) and RDS (cable) received an average of 9.5 million viewers (with a peak of almost 18.7 million, nearly half of the Canadian population of 37) , 59 million), French radio), a jump of 79 percent compared to 5.3 million last year via CTV / CTV2 / TSN / RDS.

Much of it was related to the fact that it was the first Canadian Super Bowl show in four years with simultaneous substitution or simsub that Bell could replace its advertising with US feeds (US TV channels from cities near the border have long been in Canada available)) and count these viewers. Simsub has been around for most Canadian broadcasts of US events since 1972, but has always voiced particular criticism of the Super Bowl, where US commercials have a higher budget than normal and more interesting ads than you would at a normal event would find (that’s why we treat the best and worst there), while Canadian ads were often just standard ads that you see on every show. In January 2015, the Canadian Radio, TV and Telecommunications Commission decided that simsub should not be stopped for the Super Bowl until 2017, so that Canadians who wanted to see the US commercials could see the cross-border feeds without the Canadian commercials being embedded ,

This, of course, led to numerous protests from Bell that paid for NFL rights based on the understanding that they would have Simsub capabilities. And there were protests by the NFL (who wanted to preserve the value of their Canadian rights) and by US politicians such as Florida Senator Marco Rubio. But the judicial protests went nowhere, and Bell’s audience at the Super Bowl declined sharply in 2017, 2018, and 2019 without Simsub. Bill Brioux wrote last year that Bell attracted 4,488,000, 4,451,000, and 4,332,000 English-speaking viewers in those years. (It doesn’t include French-language numbers, but the one million increase in 2019 is likely to be pretty accurate for the other years.) And Bell even blamed layoffs in 2017.

advertisement

Interestingly, the simsub decision was not overturned by a court (where appeals failed repeatedly), but through legislative measures. The U.S. government concluded that the 2020 reinstatement of Super Bowl was part of the new USMCA trade agreement (which replaced the old NAFTA), and this led to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell praising U.S. President Donald Trump. And this move is definitely good for the NFL, as their Canadian rights will now be worth a reasonable amount in the next subscription rights agreement (the current one with Bell was negotiated before the end of the Simsub Blow), and it is definitely good for Bell ,

Of course, Bell made many attempts to keep Canadians from tracking the Canadian feed during the non-Sim era, from exclusive updates to competitions (although it’s interesting that they never offered a package with their own announcers, but always did only the US took feed), and these may have helped to minimize losses. However, these losses were still significant, reaching 39 percent of the audience in 2017 and a similar number in 2018, with a predicted financial loss of $ 11 million last year. With the restoration of simsub, the audience numbers were much better and presumably also the income.

And that’s not only good news for Bell Media, but also good news for the NFL when it comes to its future Canadian broadcast businesses. Your main event is now worth more than what it has been to in Canada in recent years (or even more, if you consider the attendance record here) than the greatly degraded version of ourselves that we have seen in recent years. (What’s funny about this is that there were probably not a lot fewer people in 2017, 2018, and 2019; the problem is that those who saw the U.S. feeds weren’t counted in the U.S. because they were outside the Nielsen Systems were there and you weren’t counted in Canada because they didn’t see the Canadian feed, so they were countless viewers, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t exist.)

There are also potential factors for this audience growth that go beyond the return of simsub. It is noteworthy that last year’s game ended only 3-0 at halftime and ended 13-3. This is hardly the most exciting result and certainly part of the decline in the US audience. However, Canadian ratings for the Super Bowl LIII were not that far from 2017 and 2018. So it wasn’t just the responsible game. It is also noteworthy that this year’s game had a pair of solid Canadian ties to the bosses, as right wing Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (a Quebec-born Saint-Jean-Baptiste player who was the fifth U SPORTS (the Canadian version of the NCAA ) Product to play in the Super Bowl and only the second one (after Jon Ryan) to win and the legal guard Ryan Hunter (born in North Bay, Ontario), but this was probably not a factor as big as that Return from simsub, and while that’s bad news for Canadian viewers who wanted to see US commercials and couldn’t, it is good news for the NFL and Bell.

It is noteworthy that this is not the only recent event that has had outstanding Canadian ratings and lackluster US ratings. The 2019 NBA final and the 2019 MLS Cup also follow this model. However, a Canadian-based team was involved in both events, which weighed on US ratings due to the lack of a local market and increased Canadian ratings. Super Bowl LIV didn’t have that (there are currently no Canadian-based NFL teams. If that doesn’t change, there won’t be a Canadian team), and the participation of Canadian-born players isn’t nearly as important for ratings. The far bigger problem here is the return of simsub, and the evaluation results show why Bell and the NFL worked so hard to get it back.

(Bell Media)

advertisement