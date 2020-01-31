advertisement
Ah Super Bowl Sunday, the day appetizers, dips and desserts fill the tables, people are eagerly awaiting advertisements and everyone is gathering around the television for the biggest football game of the year. To ensure your success at this year’s Super Bowl party, here are some quick, easy and economical games and crafts!
DIY soccer pennant garland
Credit: Sarah
What you will need:
- Brown craft foam sheets
- White ribbon or string
- White craft paint and brush
- Perforation
- The scissors
Instructions:
- Cut your brown craft foam sheets into symmetrical triangles
- Drill a hole in the two upper corners of the triangles
- Paint the laces in the center of the triangles to look like a soccer ball
- Thread your ribbon through the holes at the top of the triangles
- Hang up your work of art!
Line workers
Credit: Britni
What you will need:
- Oreo cookies
- Soccer field tablecloth
Instructions:
- Players stand at the ends of the table
- Slide Oreos onto the tablecloth, trying to place a cookie on each line.
- The player who obtains a cookie on each line wins the fastest.
- Eat cookies! YUM!
Penalty flag towels
What you will need:
- Yellow or orange towels
- Ping Pong Balls
- Chain
Instructions:
- Place a ping pong ball in the center of the towel
- Wrap the towel around the ball
- Tie with string
- Throw on TV when you see a fault
