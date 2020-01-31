advertisement

Ah Super Bowl Sunday, the day appetizers, dips and desserts fill the tables, people are eagerly awaiting advertisements and everyone is gathering around the television for the biggest football game of the year. To ensure your success at this year’s Super Bowl party, here are some quick, easy and economical games and crafts!

DIY soccer pennant garland

Credit: Sarah

advertisement

What you will need:

Brown craft foam sheets

White ribbon or string

White craft paint and brush

Perforation

The scissors

Instructions:

Cut your brown craft foam sheets into symmetrical triangles Drill a hole in the two upper corners of the triangles Paint the laces in the center of the triangles to look like a soccer ball Thread your ribbon through the holes at the top of the triangles Hang up your work of art!

Line workers

Credit: Britni

What you will need:

Oreo cookies

Soccer field tablecloth

Instructions:

Players stand at the ends of the table Slide Oreos onto the tablecloth, trying to place a cookie on each line. The player who obtains a cookie on each line wins the fastest. Eat cookies! YUM!

Penalty flag towels

What you will need:

Yellow or orange towels

Ping Pong Balls

Chain

Instructions:

Place a ping pong ball in the center of the towel Wrap the towel around the ball Tie with string Throw on TV when you see a fault

advertisement