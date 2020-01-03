advertisement

The Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday February 2nd at the Miami Dolphins’ home stadium, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

It’s officially 2020 and the regular NFL season is over.

That said, we’re approaching the Super Bowl LIV, which will take place at the Miami Dolphins.

advertisement

Right, on February 2nd, the 54th edition of the Super Bowl will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

It is the 11th Super Bowl to be held in the South Florida region.

While the Dolphins won’t be there (maybe next year), there’s a good chance that a former high school star from Palm Beach County will be on one of the team’s rosters.

This includes Baltimore Raven’s quarterback Lamar Jackson, who graduated from Boynton Beach High and won the Most Valuable Player Award as a favorite.

This is the place where you can experience this year’s Super Bowl. We will inform you about every corner, from the game to the musical performances and everything in between.

Super Bowl LIV (54)

Fast facts

When: Sunday, February 2nd

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Kick-off: 6:38 p.m.

TV: Fox. Information about streaming the game in 4K: https://www.foxsports.com/nfl/super-bowl-2020

Spanish television: Fox Deportes

Radio: Westwood One (English), Entravision (Spanish)

Player shares: $ 124,000 (winner), $ 62,000 (loser). Payments are made in addition to bonuses for wildcard, division or conference championship wins

Home team: The AFC champion wears a jersey of his choice

Halftime appearances: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira

Super Bowl Liv homepage: https://www.nfl.com/super-bowl

Ticketmaster Super Bowl website: https://www.ticketmaster.com/superbowl

Miami Super Bowl Host Committee website: https://www.miasbliv.com/

Main activities and locations

Super Bowl opening night: January 27th, 7:10 pm, Marlins Park

Super Bowl Live: January 25-28, January 30-February 28, 1, Bayfront Park, downtown Miami

Super Bowl experience: Miami Beach Convention Center

NFL Honors: February 1, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Future Super Bowl sites (data preliminary)

February 7, 2021: Tampa

February 6, 2022: Los Angeles

February 5, 2023: Arizona

February 4, 2024: New Orleans

First, a look back at the 10 previous Super Bowls in South Florida:

Super Bowl: The 10 that you played here

South Florida was selected for the 11th time in 2016:

The 2020 Super Bowl, awarded to Miami, will be the 11th Super Bowl in South Florida

This is how Palm Beach County wants to capitalize on the event:

The Super Bowl events in Palm Beach County aim to bring football fans north

This story is being updated. Check back to learn more about Super Bowl …

advertisement