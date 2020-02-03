advertisement

As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers compete against each other in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, advertisers will compete against each other in the commercial breaks and fight for their dollars – and coveted social media buzz.

The cost of a 30-second spot during this year’s show is between $ 5 and $ 5.6 million, according to Fox. The financial investment in these ads is therefore considerable and the stakes are high. To this end, many advertisers released their commercials – and even trailers – in the days and weeks before the game.

Here are the commercials that have been released so far, as tracked by USA TODAY’s Ad Meter, a ranking of Super Bowl ads by consumer rating.

advertisement

Alexa

Audi: “Let it go”

Avocados from Mexico: “AFM Shopping Network”

Black widow

Bloomberg campaign

Bud Light: “#PostyStore”

Budweiser: “Typically American”

Cheetos: “Can’t touch it”

Coca-Cola: “The points”

Discover: “Yes” and “No”

Disney +

Doritos

Facebook: “Ready to rock”

Fast and angry 9

Genesis: “Going Away Party”

GMC: “Lobster EV”

Google: “Loretta”

Hard rock

Heinz: “Find the goodness”

Hulu

Hunter

Hyundai: “Smaht Pahk”

Jeep: “Groundhog Day”

Michelob Ultra: “Jimmy does it”

Michelob Ulta Pure Gold: “6 for 6-pack”

Microsoft: “Be the One”

minions

Bergtau: “As good as the original”

Mulan

NFL: “Next 100”

No time to die

Olay: “#MakeSpaceForWomen”

P&G

Pepsi: “Zero sugar. Done right.”

planters

Pop-Tarts: “Pop-Tarts fixed the pretzel”

Porsche

Pringles: “Rick and Morty”

Quibi

Reese’s: “Rock”

missiles mortgage

Sabra

Snickers: “#SnickersFixTheWorld”

SodaStream: “Water from Mars”

Square: “Winona in Winona”

County Farm

Tides 1

Tide 2

Tides 3

Tides 4

T-Mobile

Toyota: “Big Game Commercial”

Trump campaign

TurboTax

Turkish airlines

Verizon

Walmart: “Famous Visitors”

WeatherTech: “Scout”

advertisement