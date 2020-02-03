advertisement

Super Bowl LIV attracted a total of 102 million viewers on Sunday, including Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox, the digital properties of the NFL and Verizon. Another (late) comeback win by the Kansas City Chiefs stuck to the eyes.

According to Nielsen, the Super Bowl LIII had 98.2 million viewers on CBS last year. It was the first time since 2009 that the big game had no more than 100 million viewers. In 2019, the game had 100.7 million viewers. These numbers fell 5% from the previous Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 31-20. Read our review here.

Super Bowl LIV: The Most Famous Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs, From Paul Rudd to Melissa Etheridge (Photos)

Super Bowl LIV (54 for some of you) is here and will see the San Francisco 49ers competing against the league MVP with Patrick Mahomes, the Legion of Zoom, and the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s been 50 years since red and yellow were in a Super Bowl game. Here are some of the famous faces that will cheer them on, along with all the drunken tailgaters (sorry chiefs fans) when the team goes to Miami for the big game. Getty Images

Paul Rudd: It seems irresponsible not to start this list with Paul Rudd, who is probably the most well-known star as a die-hard fan not only of the Kansas City Chiefs but also of the city’s baseball team, the Royals. When the Royals took a playoff spot in 2014, Rudd, who grew up in Lenexa, Canada and attended the University of Kansas, jokingly invited fans to a party at his mother’s house. Getty Images

Rob Riggle: The funny man and former navy grew up just outside of Kansas City in Overland Park, Canada, and has also been a household name during Royals’ last two World Series campaigns. Riggle told a blog by the Chiefs team that he had been waiting his whole life for the Chiefs to go to the Super Bowl. Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis: Though Sudeikis is younger than Paul Rudd, he attended the same high school in Kansas as the superhero. He was also a fixture at games during the Royals’ playoffs and was a staunch fan of Kansas City, who even wore a t-shirt of a popular Irish puppy in Kansas City’s historic Westport neighborhood in the photo above. Getty Images

Eric Stonestreet: The actor “Modern Family” grew up on a cattle farm in Kansas City, Kan (which is different from Kansas City, Mo). But if you question his predilection for chiefs, just flip through his Instagram to see photos of him in the locker room and a video of him beating the drum during home games. Getty Images

Brad Pitt: If Paul Rudd is the actor known to be a Chiefs fan, Brad Pitt is simply the most famous Chiefs fan. While the chiefs were walking on the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards, they tossed Pitt a hat to rock on the carpet. Getty Images

David Koechner: The “Anchorman” actor from Tipton, Missouri, also had the honor of playing the drum during a home game for the Chiefs, and was often seen in Royals playoff games with Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, Jason Sudeikis, and Rob Riggle. Getty Images

Melissa Etheridge: The country rock icon from Leavenworth, Kan., Is a long-time supporter of the red and yellow. She even sang the national anthem before playing the AFC Championship last year against the New England Patriots. Getty Images

Henry Cavill: The Kansas City Chiefs have a Superman, which fits because the cartoon character grew up just above the state border in Kansas. Cavill, on the other hand, is an Englishman from Jersey on the Channel Islands. However, that didn’t stop him from cheering on the Chiefs on his Instagram. Getty Images

Tech N9ne: Everyone from the 816 knows the effects and meaning of the rapper Tech N9ne, whose real name is Aaron Yates. The artist, born in Kansas City, Missouri, has chosen the city from day one. Getty Images

Heidi Gardner: Since Jason Sudeikis left the cast, Gardner has been on the Saturday night live for the heartland. The Kansas City-born comedian attended both the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri. Getty Images

John Amos: The legendary “Good Times” and “Roots” actor is not only a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, among many other films and television series, but even signed a free agent contract with the team in 1967 before it was cut. Kansas City Chiefs

Kevin Willmott: The Oscar winner, who he co-wrote “BlacKkKlansman” with director Spike Lee, also teaches film and media studies at the University of Kansas. He said to The Kansas City Star: “I’ve been a fan since fifth grade when I got a Chiefs vs. Vikings electric soccer game for their Christmas Super Bowl win.” Getty Images

David Cook: The DSDS winner grew up as a Chiefs fan near the Arrowhead Stadium in Blue Springs, MO. Getty Images

