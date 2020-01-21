advertisement

Despite over $ 500 million in renovation work for the Hard Rock Stadium, nearly 6,000 are putting the finishing touches to turning the facility into a “Super Bowl.”

MIAMI GARDENS – A giant “LIV” that greets anyone approaching Hard Rock Stadium is the first sign that something special is brewing to end the 100th season of the NFL.

In and around the site, nearly 6,000 workers prepared for February 2, when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs met at the Super Bowl LIV, ending the 10-year drought in Miami that hosted the championship game.

On Tuesday, the media received a tour of the stadium, in which the NFL officials announced that the work – and there is plenty of it – has been on schedule since January 2.

“We are definitely present when we come to a major event like the Super Bowl in a city,” said Eric Finkelstein, senior director of event operations for the league.

Finkelstein helped organize the previous two Super Bowls at this stadium, although after half a billion dollars in investment by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for upgrades, “it feels like a brand new stadium,” said Finkelstein.

Finkelstein spoke under a crystal clear sky on a clear winter afternoon and said it was “a little different” than when the Super Bowl was held in Minnesota two years ago.

“We were here more than any other city to host the Super Bowl,” said Finkelstein. “There’s a reason why we keep coming back. It’s a perfect setting.”

Not surprisingly, he predicted the Super Bowl will return to Hard Rock Stadium sometime in the future, despite the next four games being announced.

Since it is the 100th anniversary of the NFL, Finkelstein promised more “very special unique elements” than the league has delivered in previous Super Bowls, but he would not elaborate on it.

7 km of fences have already been built. The lawn was installed more than a week ago. The “100” logo of the NFL was painted in the middle and Super Bowl logos adorn the lawn.

But there is still a lot to do. Since the conference championship games were only decided last weekend, the logos of the chiefs and 49ers still have to be painted in opposite end zones.

What is usually a parking lot for regular dolphin games has room for dozens of large party tents, although nowadays only skeleton frames are available for these tents.

Overall, the schedule for the work is according to Finkelstein.

“You will see that this will be very Super Bowl-like,” he said.

