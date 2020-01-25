advertisement

Michelle Vigil founded the club over six years ago by addressing 49ers fans in the streets and pointing out vehicles with 49ers stickers and bumper stickers. The club has grown to around 200 members

WEST PALM BEACH – Alfred Billings died nine years ago.

And he hasn’t missed a San Francisco 49ers game since.

advertisement

Billings, a disabled veteran who worked in the Army for 26 years, was a devout 49er fan stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco. He was cremated and now his daughter, Sarah Gandrey from Wellington, carries his ashes in an urn with them to watch every 49ers game. Especially when she is with her friends and the 49ers family at their watch parties at the Girafa Sports Grill in West Palm Beach.

>> RELATED: Super Bowl LIV: Ticket prices face a new record – and for a reason

“If we’re not feeling well, she’ll go back and spread his ashes,” said Michelle Vigil.

“He’s our lucky charm,” said Gandrey.

Vigil is the president of the South Florida Gold Blooded Empire, one of the approximately 150 official 49ers fan clubs across the country. The club has met at various locations in the region over the past six years to watch the home games of the 49s before recently settling on Girafas as their home stadium.

Vigil, 39, is a disabled veteran who has served in the Navy. She grew up in Santa Clara, where today the Levi Stadium is where the 49ers play. After moving to the area eight years ago, she looked for other 49ers fans to start a booster club. She approached someone wearing team equipment and even directed cars with 49er stickers or bumper stickers.

>> RELATED: Trump in Palm Beach: President is expecting this weekend for the Super Bowl Party

“I picked people up on Interstate 95,” she said.

Today the association has almost 200 members.

“I wanted to start,” said Vigil, who lives in West Palm Beach. “I’m a PTSD veteran. It gave me a reason. It gave me something to look forward to. Many of these people have become my family.

“You have a reason to struggle with PTSD. On days when things are not going well I can call any of these guys.”

Lake Worth’s Luis and Nidya Velasquez were walking through Boynton Beach Mall in their 49ers jerseys – Patrick Willis for Luis, Colin Kaepernick for Nidya – when they came across Vigil.

Here’s what Luis, who was born in Salinas, California, told Vigil, “You cut me, I’m bleeding red and gold.”

Sold.

But the story doesn’t end there. Vigil has not only added Luis and Nidya to their list, but six years later, 23 members of the Velasquez family, including children, grandchildren, siblings, in-laws, nephews and nieces, are part of the club.

>> RELATED: Super Bowl LIV: Where to eat and drink while watching the big game

“I call her the first family in my club,” said Vigil.

And Nidya, who comes from Colombia and only knew about one type of football or futbol, ​​has now penetrated deep into the rabbit hole of the 49ers.

After the 49ers lost to the Ravens in the Super Bowl XLVII seven years ago, Nidya was on her knees and crying.

“I said to him,” Why did you do this to me? “She said.” Now my heart is beating a million miles an hour for soccer. “

Gandrey took part in San Francisco’s game in Tampa Bay in 2013 (along with her father, of course) when she found Vigil’s group in the parking lot.

Her father had season tickets in Candlestick Park from season one, which the 49ers called home. He is honored with a brick on his behalf at the Levi Stadium in the candle section.

The plan was to distribute his ashes to Candlestick, but Gandrey couldn’t get there until it was demolished. Alfred is now available to change Jimmy Garoppolo’s luck when he catches.

“Fortunately my father was a great man,” said Gandrey. “We have enough for at least three more Super Bowls.”

Super Bowl Party, parade planned

Girafa’s is a large sports restaurant / bar on Forest Hill Boulevard, west of Haverhill Road. The venue is lined with 15 projection screens and 18 televisions. On Super Bowl Sunday, Girafa is the linchpin for fans of the region’s 49ers who are unable to mortgage their home to buy tickets to the game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Owner Andrew Pradan said the restaurant is the hangout for locals to watch football. “It’s a different experience,” he said of hosting the 49ers watch parties.

“Now they’re like family,” said manager Lucas Mendez.

It is planned to have 49ers fans from other booster clubs who are in the area but are not going to the game to meet at Girafa. Even a parade on a street near the bar with a big explosion by a 49ers player is in the works.

They are planning a crowd of around 300 players, which would double the number that was present at Girafa for San Francisco’s victory over Green Bay in last Sunday’s NFC championship game.

During the celebration after the 37:20 win, Vigil thanked the group for staying with them for a few lean years. She said 10 to 20 people would show up during the team’s 2:14 season in 2016. She even wondered if it was “bad luck” and was considering stepping down as president.

Everything was worth it on that day.

“Having everyone here to celebrate was just amazing, breathtaking,” said Luis Velasquez. “To have the whole family here and win for them and make it to the Super Bowl … oh my god.”

tom_dangelo@pbpost.com

@ tomdangelo44

advertisement