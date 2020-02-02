advertisement

A collection of the best pictures from Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Raheem Mostert # 31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Referee Bill Vinovich # 52 looks on in Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: The San Francisco 49ers gold rush perform against the Kansas City chiefs during the second quarter at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Damien Williams # 26 of the Kansas City chief rushes the ball against San Francisco 49ers’ defense in the second quarter Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: The Kansas City Chiefs take the field before the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Sammy Watkins # 14 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a second quarter catch at the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Derrick Nnadi # 91 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a duel against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Richie James # 13 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs’ Dorian O’Daniel # 44 during the second quarter at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Deebo Samuel # 19 of San Francisco 49ers runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Richie James # 13 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball against Sammy Watkins # 14 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Deebo Samuel # 19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs calls a second quarter game at the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ersat Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Kyle Juszczyk # 44 of the San Francisco 49ers scores on a 15-yard landing reception in the second quarter of the Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Kyle Juszczyk # 44 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a 15-yard touchdown reception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami , Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Morris Claiborne of the 49ers hits the ball in the first half of NFL Super Bowl 54, Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida, from the hands of Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (AP Photo / Charlie Riedel)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs hold a moment of silence to former NBA player Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant before the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2 2020 to honor Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs wants to compete against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: The San Francisco 49ers take the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kneels before the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: The NFL honors the Top 100 ahead of the Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Singer Demi Lovato performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City leaders at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Former player Jerry Lee Rice Sr speaks to former player Mark Sanchez prior to Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: The San Francisco 49ers take the field before the Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Kansas City Chiefs players take the field beforehand in the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: The Kansas City leaders take the field against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Jimmy Garoppolo # 10 and the San Francisco 49ers take the field against the Kansas City leaders at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: The NFL honors the Top 100 ahead of the Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

A general overview of the Hard Rock Stadium prior to the Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)