Lamar Jackson, Dan Marino and Jason Taylor will all appear in advance of the Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI BEACH – It’s one thing to see what it feels like to be an NFL player at the Miami Beach Convention Center this week, but the chance to meet your favorite players also awaits fans at the Super Bowl Experience.

Boynton Beach’s former pre-eminent quarterback Lamar Jackson, the leader of this year’s Most Valuable Player as Baltimore Ravens quarterback, will be present on Friday to sign autographs and chat.

A couple of Miami Dolphins Hall of Famers – quarterback Dan Marino and defender Jason Taylor – will also be present, with Taylor appearing on Wednesday and Marino appearing on Thursday and Saturday.

Since the convention center doors opened last Saturday morning to welcome people of all ages (children have free entry), more than 20,000 fans have come and the experience has been closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday. The 500,000-square-foot extravaganza occupies most of the first floor of the building, offering interactive games, obstacles, dining experiences, and the ability to watch the live broadcast of NFL network talent on their large set.

Jackson, who took the league by storm last season, is accompanied by two Super Bowl legends who underpinned her career in the Hall of Fame with the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Joe Montana and wide receiver Jerry Rice. Her former team will represent the NFC on Sunday at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Thanks to the $ 700 million investment Steve Ross made in the stadium to win the Super Bowl, we are now qualified for the Super Bowl again after not having had one here in 10 years,” said the Mayor of Miami-Dade Carlos Jimenez on Monday morning. “Hopefully we can get into a kind of rotation and the Super Bowl comes back every five or six years.

“This is exactly what we wanted to achieve because of the incredible economic event. The eyes of the world will be here in South Florida and the value of it is immeasurable.”

