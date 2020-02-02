advertisement

(AP) – This year’s Super Bowl will not be a politically free zone, as both President Donald Trump and Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will broadcast advertisements during the game.

But most other advertisers will offer an escape from accusation and the upcoming presidential election. They put multiple celebrities in their advertisements, apply iconic songs, go for offensive humor and try to attract people’s hearts.

Ads to watch out for on Super Bowl Sunday are a Pepsi remake of the Rolling Stones ‘Paint it Black’ and Amazon looks back on what people did before the Alexa speech assistant.

One collection of advertisements sent celebrities and products into space; others pushed the boundaries of bizarre humor, the recently expired Mr. Peanut returned and showed bank robbers so absorbed in short videos that they let the police in.

