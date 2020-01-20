advertisement

LAS VEGAS – Even bookmakers have a problem finding a favorite in the Super Bowl.

Chances of winning opened on Pick-em-Sunday at many Las Vegas sports bets, although the Kansas City Chiefs quickly became the 1-point favorites at the San Francisco 49ers. Early weather preferred the chiefs in a game that is almost certain to set new legal betting records.

The combination of an attractive matchup, narrow chances of winning and the spread of legalized sports betting means that hundreds of millions of dollars will change hands in the next two weeks.

Westgate Las Vegas Superbook bettors got off to an early start after being offered the best odds at half-time in the NFC championship game. Odds maker Jay Kornegay said that about 80 percent of the early money went to the chiefs and the line was shifted to chiefs minus 1.

The over / under total started at 51 1/2 and was 53 after a weather bet $ 110,000 on the over.

Chances of winning and spreads of points may fluctuate until kickoff on February 2 in Miami, mainly due to high stakes on one side or the other.

With the new Circa sports books, the game was successful with a total of 52 games to be opened. Sports book director Matthew Metcalf tweeted that bettors could bet up to $ 100,000 per page on Sunday, with the limit starting at $ 500,000 per page on Tuesday morning.

Most books limit their bets early on to see if the spread spread moves while being tested by so-called Sharps.

Legal bets in Nevada’s 200 sports bets declined to $ 145.9 million last year from a record $ 158.6 million a year earlier. A large proportion of Super Bowl bets are so-called prop bets, which have grown in popularity in recent years.

The books will release hundreds of different prop bets throughout the week, from who wins the first coin toss to the number of penalties each team will have.

Kornegay said he was expecting a new game record in Nevada, largely driven by good economic activity. Betting is now permitted in 13 other states, but not in the home states of the teams or in Florida.

