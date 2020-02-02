advertisement

Zach Thomas says he is “honored” to be a Hall of Fame finalist. Lamar Jackson is named MVP of the league, former Dolphin Ryan Tannehill wins the Comeback Award and the Dolphins Trick TD Pass from Punter Matt Haack to kicker Jason Sanders is crowned piece of the year.

Former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas was close to applying for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

“I said I was humbled and honored to be a finalist and I still feel that way,” said Thomas. “I am disappointed that there was no knock on the door, but I am happy about those who made it.”

advertisement

The full class of 2020 was unveiled on the eve of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday while recording the NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami.

Despite Thomas’ nudges, it was an unforgettable evening for the South Floridians. As expected, Baltimore Raven’s quarterback Lamar Jackson from Boynton Beach High was named AP MVP of the league.

“There was a lot of doubt, I’m a running back,” Jackson said, shooting at those who didn’t respect his arm.

The Dolphins touchdown pass from Punter Matt Haack to kicker Jason Sanders was crowned piece of the year.

“Letting the punter throw to the kicker – I don’t know when we’ll see next,” said Sanders.

Former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans became AP comeback player of the year.

San Francisco’s 49er defender Nick Bosa, who visited St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale, was named AP Defender of the Year.

Tannehill joked that his award was an award “you never want to be ready for at first.” “Every time I see a Chiefs jersey or shirt, it turns a knife in my heart.”

Former dolphin John Bosa accepted the rookie award on behalf of son Nick and found that this was the second honor for the family that Chargers and Joey Bosa had joined.

Raven’s coach John Harbaugh has been voted coach of the year. When asked how much credit he deserves for Jackson’s improvement, Harbaugh said the credit goes to Jackson and Felicia Jones, Lamar’s mother.

“I think his mother is the hero in this whole thing,” said Harbaugh. When others wanted Jackson to change his position, “Jones made sure he was a quarterback, so I’ll give it to his mother,” Harbaugh added.

The “in memoriam” video honored the memories of Jim Langer, Bob Kuechenberg and Nick Buoniconti, members of the 1972 undefeated dolphins who had died the previous year. The program also paid homage to Kobe Bryant.

This year’s Hall of Fame class will be launched on August 8 in Canton, Ohio. Participants include former Dolphins trainer and University of Miami trainer Jimmy Johnson, who designed Thomas.

Thomas wanted to be the 11th man, whose career is mostly associated with the dolphins to make the Hall of Fame, and the second linebacker after the late Nick Buoniconti.

The other dolphins in the hall are trainer Don Shula; Quarterbacks Bob Griese and Dan Marino; Centers Jim Langer and Dwight Stephenson; Defender Larry Csonka; Guard Larry Little; defensive end Jason Taylor; and recipient Paul Warfield.

The 46-year-old Thomas came from Texas Tech with little fanfare to the Dolphins, who were ranked 154 in the fifth round in 1996, although this position was only a coincidence for the Dolphins, who assigned him the No. 54 jersey.

In 12 seasons in Miami, Thomas made seven pro bowls and five all-pro teams. In 168 games for the dolphins – it all started – he had 1,640 duels and 19.5 sacks. In connection with the 2008 season in Dallas, Thomas ended his career with 1,734 tackles (74 for defeats) and 20.5 sacks.

hhabib@pbpost.com

@gunnerhal

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.





advertisement